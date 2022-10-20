Loubet to end his 2022 WRC campaign in Spain this weekend

The 25-year-old Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubet will be ending his 2022 FIA World Rally Championship campaign with the British outfit M-Sport Ford World Rally Team this weekend in RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada after having his best season so far in the top level.

The former Hyundai Motorsport´s 2C Compétition driver didn´t have any success with the Korean manufacturer but after he signed up with M-Sport to do a part-time program this year, everything got changed and he has proven himself to be one of the drivers that have been developing the most over the season.

Loubet has been quite consistent over the season, in Rally Italia Sardegna he finished just outside of the podium with a fourth-place finish, and last time out in Acropolis Rally Greece he was leading the rally but struggled with the breaks of his Ford Puma Rally1 and caught a puncture but drove back up to finish fourth.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

However the season hasn´t been the only glory days for him, he started the season in Croatia Rally where he, unfortunately, had to retire from the rally early on due to three punctures. He could restart the rally on Saturday but he was way down the order, he finished the rally 47th overall. In Rally Estonia and Rally Finland Loubet was forced to retire due to mechanical failures.

“I am looking forward to Spain, I hope that we will be confident with the car like we have been all season. After our test I am really confident in the car and sure it will perform very well on the Spanish Tarmac. This will be mine and Vincent’s last time in the car this year, so we are hoping for a strong end to the year.” Loubet said.