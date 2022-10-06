Magnussen on Suzuka Return: “I think it should be alright, it could be good for us”

Kevin Magnussen feels this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix could be a good one for the Haas F1 Team, with the race at the Suzuka International Racing Course making a welcome return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar after two years away due to COVID-19.

The Dane says coming back to the historic circuit, which has hosted many memorable races across the years, is good, and he is hoping to return to the points this weekend for the first time since the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

“I have memories of watching Formula 1 and it was one of those tracks where, as a kid, it made me want to try it that much more,” said Magnussen. “It has a lot of history – obviously with [Ayrton] Senna and [Alain] Prost, and Honda of course – but for me we’ve scored a few points, and I’m hoping to score more on our return.

“I think it should be alright, it could be good for us. It’s not a low downforce track so we should be able to run the optimal package for the track. With these cars, Japan is going to be easier to overtake on because it always used to be following.”

The weather at Suzuka has been unpredictable across the years, and Magnussen says this could add even more craziness to an already crazy race.

“It’s one of those races where you’re always looking at the weather forecast and a few times we’ve had typhoons, it’s always crazy weather,” he said. “All round it’s quite a crazy race!

“Japan is a crazy race in many ways, but particularly because of the fans. They’re at the hotel when driving to the track, they’re so into it and always so great – it’s a pleasure going there.”

“It will be my first time driving there so everything is a first” – Mick Schumacher

Team-mate Mick Schumacher will race at Suzuka for the first time in 2022, but the venue holds special memories for him, particularly surrounding his visits to the track with his family whilst he was growing up.

“It definitely holds memories of going to Japan with my family between 2010 and 2011,” Schumacher said. “It was a great time, I love the food there and overall I’ve just had a great time.

“I’m excited to go there and get the feeling of the race track myself.”

Like Magnussen, Schumacher reckons the Suzuka track should suit Haas, and he is also looking to break the pointless run the team have had since the Austrian Grand Prix back in July.

“I think it’s a track that should be positive for us,” he added. “Obviously we know some teams have brought upgrades but I’m still confident about our car so it’s just a matter of putting everything in the right place at the right time.

“It will be my first time driving there so everything is a first, but I’m really looking forward about meeting everyone. The fans were such a great support to my father for all these years and I’m sure they still are, so I’m excited to see all the red flags with my dad’s name on.”