Max Verstappen: “We tried a few things with the car and it was pretty positive”

Max Verstappen remained positive after free practice for the United States Grand Prix on Friday despite falling short in both sessions behind Scuderia Ferrari.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, who secured his second consecutive Drivers’ Championship after winning the previous round in Japan, ended second fastest in the first session at the Circuit of the Americas before ending seventh in the second, although times in that second session were virtually meaningless due to Pirelli enforcing a tyre test for all teams and drivers.

Verstappen says the lack of long run knowledge will make the race on Sunday difficult, but he will be doing his homework during final practice on Saturday, including working out the best way to deal with the bumps that are still prevalent around the Circuit of the Americas despite some of the track being resurfaced.

“FP1 I think was quite good, we tried a few things with the car and it was pretty positive,” said Verstappen. “We did as much as we could in FP1 as we knew we had to test the tyres in FP2.

“I tested the C1 tyre which probably isn’t the best for this track, it was difficult to get a proper grip on it but at least we completed the programme. Looking ahead to tomorrow, I think the long run is still questionable as we didn’t get the chance to do that in FP2.

“I did a track walk yesterday to see the bumps as they resurfaced parts of the track, also good for me to walk off the steaks I’ve been eating.”

“I believe we can go well around this circuit” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez will go into Qualifying knowing he will be dropping five places on the grid from wherever he qualifies after Red Bull changed his engine to a new one, his fifth of the season.

The Mexican says they need to work out on the balance of his RB18 ahead of Saturday’s running to help reduce the tyre degradation they faced on Friday, and he hopes to have a decent Qualifying hour to give him a chance of a decent grid spot so he can fight at the front of the field on Sunday.

“We got good information during FP1 so, hopefully tomorrow after not being able to gain as much in FP2 due to the tyre test, we will be able to get everything right and have a decent qualifying session,” said Pérez who sits one point clear of Charles Leclerc in second place in the Drivers’ Championship ahead of the final four races.

“Given that we have taken an engine penalty we need a good quali to be able to start as far forward as possible. I believe we can go well around this circuit and have a strong pace through the weekend.

“I think we need to work a little on the high-speed versus the low-speed balance, we need to improve that to help degradation and everything will come together.”