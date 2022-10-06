McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “Suzuka is a demanding track for the drivers”

McLaren F1 Team turned around a large deficit at the Singapore Grand Prix, as they overtook rivals BWT Alpine F1 Team in the battle for fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

McLaren had two drivers in the top five in Singapore for the first time this season. Lando Norris had a good qualifying session and jumped Fernando Alonso at the start, after a number of incidents the Brit managed to finish fourth. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo scored his best result of the season finishing fifth as he looks to secure a Formula 1 seat for next season after Oscar Piastri was announced as his replacement earlier this season.

The team return to Japan this weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix, for the first time since 2019. It will be another interesting race as Alpine and McLaren battle to finish as the ‘best of rest’ in the Constructors’ Standings.

McLaren Team Principal, Andreas Seidl is hoping that the team can continue to perform after an impressive result last time out.

“It’s great to be heading back to Japan for another returning race on the calendar! We’re looking forward to going racing again with the short turnaround from Singapore. The Japanese fans are always so passionate so it will be another event full of energy.

“Suzuka is a demanding track for the drivers, but Lando and Daniel are well prepared for the challenges the second part of the Asia double-header provides.

“The team are all aware that there is a tough fight ahead of us to make fourth place ours in the Constructors’ Championship. The standings can change in a single weekend as we saw after Singapore, so we must focus on keeping the battle in our own hands in the final five races.”