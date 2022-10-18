McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “We need to keep our heads down and push as hard as we can” for Austin and beyond

McLaren F1 Team Principal Andreas Seidl said that the team is excited to be racing at the United States Grand Prix this weekend, where the team will be looking to pick up important points going into the last four races of the season.

“The United States Grand Prix is a favourite for many of the team, so we’re all looking forward to the weekend at COTA. The fans are brilliant and really add to the exciting atmosphere in Austin.”

Seidl said that setup will be a focus for the Grand Prix, as the team have to strike a balance for the varied turns and straights of Circuit of the Americas.

“The track itself has some interesting features such as elevation changes and wide turns with multiple overtake lines, so it will be important to balance the setup between some of the slower corners and the speed needed for the straights.”

Spanish IndyCar driver Alex Palou will be taking over Daniel Ricciardo’s car for free practice one as part of the mandated young driver outings. Seidl said that he is excited to have Palou in the car and gain his insights on the car’s performance.

“We also look forward to giving Alex Palou an outing in the MCL36. It will be helpful for the team to get his feedback and support with setting up the car before Daniel is back in for FP2.”

Thirteen points behind BWT Alpine F1 Team, Seidl said that the team will be looking to make the most of the final races of the season to reclaim fourth place in the constructor’s championship.

“With just four races to go, we need to keep our heads down and push as hard as we can to get fourth back in the Constructors’ Championship.”