Mexico City Grand Prix to Remain on Formula 1 Calendar Until At Least 2025

The Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar at least until the end of the 2025 season after signing a new contract.

The previous contract was set to end at the end of the current season, but after the race was included on the 2023 schedule, rumours about an extended contract began surfacing, and ahead of this weekend’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, it will now have an additional three years extension.

The event is an extremely popular one on the Formula 1 calendar, particularly with the popularity of Sergio Pérez, the Mexican who goes into this years’ race with perhaps his best chance yet of securing a home victory. Pérez took a podium finish last year – the first Mexican to do so at home – and also led some laps – again a first for a Mexican.

“I am very pleased to announce that Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico City for another three years under this new agreement,” said Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1.

“Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans, and the atmosphere is incredible, and I know everyone will be excited by this news.

“I want to thank Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government for Mexico City, and Alejandro Soberón and his team for their ongoing commitment to Formula 1 and the continued success of the event.”

Claudia Sheinhaum, the Head of Government for Mexico City, says Formula 1 makes a considerable impact on the local economy on top of showcasing the ‘beauty and grandeur’ to the world.

“Formula 1 is very important for the city, not only because of its considerable economic impact, but also because millions of people around the world watch it and it showcases the beauty and grandeur of Mexico City to the whole country and the entire world,” Sheinhaum said.

“Since we took over the government of Mexico City, we endeavoured to put in place a mechanism that would allow Formula 1 to be held with the participation of entrepreneurs who not only benefit from the event but are also keen to make it happen because they love the city, and they love Mexico.”