Nitro Rallycross Announces Full Lineup for ERX

Nitro Rallycross has released the full lineup for the first North American round featuring faces from skateboarding, freestyle motocross, hillclimb, and Pro4.

Series Regulars in drivers like Andreas Bakkerud, Travis Pastrana, and Oliver Bennet return this weekend to continue their fight in the championship.

Former F1 World Champion Jensen Button is set to make his first appearance of the season this weekend as he fills the second slot for XITE Energy Racing. Whereas Kris Meeke fills in for the European rounds, Button will be completing the American events. ERX will mark his first time ever competing in rallycross.

This weekend’s top class of Group E sees the return of Andrew Carlson, the hometown hero at ERX. Carlson competed previously last season with the OMSE Honda Civic. After not getting the results he wanted last time out, Carlson has returned with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to aim for a better performance this weekend.

Second to Group E is the NRX NEXT class where a total of eight drivers will compete in a doubleheader weekend. Last year’s Champion, Casper Jansson makes the trip across the Atlantic again to defend his title but not without good contention from current points leader Tommi Hallman. The rest of NRX NEXT stacks up as normal however with the missing inclusion of Martin Enlund.

Supporting the series this weekend is the Side by Side (SxS) cars featuring the most diverse of all the racing this weekend.

Former freestyle motocross and X-Games medalist Brian Deegan has also returned this weekend to compete in the SxS again after appearing in 2021 as well. He is joined by three-time Pikes Peak International Hillclimb Champion Robin Shute, experienced SxS veteran Terry Madden and UTV/Pro4 driver, Scottie Lawrence.

Newcomers in Ben Maier and Leticia Bufoni round out the field. Meier is a young gun featuring good results in karting, Legends cars, and single-spec Miata. He is joined by Leticia Bufoni, a professional skateboarder and action sports star. This marks Bufoni’s first time in the SxS car so there will be some adaptation required but she has some past experience driving performance vehicles to aid her.

The action is set to start this weekend, 1/2 October at ERX Motor Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota.