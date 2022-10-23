NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson to contend for Xfinity title after Contender Boats 300 win

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

JR Motorsports has now filled two of four spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Round (and can go for the clean sweep depending on Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer‘s runs at Martinsville). After Josh Berry began the Round of 8 at Las Vegas by punching his ticket to the final round, Noah Gragson joined in by dominating at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He led 127 of 200 laps and swept the stages en route to his first win at the Florida 1.5-miler.

Gragson has been the class of the field in 2022, with his Homestead victory marking his eighth of the season; no other driver has more than five. The eight wins are the most by a JRM driver in a single season, with the second most being Allgaier’s five in 2018. He had come close to winning at Homestead in the past but came up short, most infamously being caught up in a crash with a lapped car while leading late in 2021.

“I wanted this one so bad the last three years,” said Gragson.

Trevor Bayne won the pole but fell back in the final stage to finish sixth. His Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Ty Gibbs tried to chase down Gragson in the final stage but finished over half a second back.

“I feel like we were just battling all day,” Gibbs commented. “I gave it my all here. This place is pretty tough. I feel like we were battling the car a little bit, which makes it harder.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
129Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
2354Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
31316A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
4411Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
561Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
6118Trevor Bayne^Joe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
7926Chandler Smith*Sam Hunt RacingToyota200Running
81598Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord200Running
91021Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
10207Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
11128Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
121610Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
13234Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
14246Brennan Poole*JD MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
15519Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota199Running
162902Parker RetzlaffOur MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
1772Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet199Running
183523Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
192127Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
20834Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
213108David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord198Running
221931Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet198Running
233035Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota198Running
241707Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord198Running
251148Nick SanchezBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet198Running
262651Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet197Running
273468Kris Wright*Brandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet196Running
283744Julia LandauerAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet196Running
292213Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsFord195Running
303236Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet195Running
313838C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord195Running
32365Matt Mills*B.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
332539Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord190Running
341845Stefan Parsons*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet189Accident
353328Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord183Accident
362778B.J. McLeodB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet115Electrical
372891Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet62Engine
381466J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsFord3Accident
DNQ92Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet
DNQ77Dillon BassettBassett RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Competing in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
