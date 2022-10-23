Noah Gragson to contend for Xfinity title after Contender Boats 300 win

JR Motorsports has now filled two of four spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Round (and can go for the clean sweep depending on Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer‘s runs at Martinsville). After Josh Berry began the Round of 8 at Las Vegas by punching his ticket to the final round, Noah Gragson joined in by dominating at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He led 127 of 200 laps and swept the stages en route to his first win at the Florida 1.5-miler.

Gragson has been the class of the field in 2022, with his Homestead victory marking his eighth of the season; no other driver has more than five. The eight wins are the most by a JRM driver in a single season, with the second most being Allgaier’s five in 2018. He had come close to winning at Homestead in the past but came up short, most infamously being caught up in a crash with a lapped car while leading late in 2021.

“I wanted this one so bad the last three years,” said Gragson.

Trevor Bayne won the pole but fell back in the final stage to finish sixth. His Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Ty Gibbs tried to chase down Gragson in the final stage but finished over half a second back.

“I feel like we were just battling all day,” Gibbs commented. “I gave it my all here. This place is pretty tough. I feel like we were battling the car a little bit, which makes it harder.”

Race results