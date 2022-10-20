Norris Confirms he held Red Bull Talks Prior to Signing Contract Extension with McLaren

Lando Norris has revealed that he did speak to the Oracle Red Bull Racing team about a possible move away from the McLaren F1 Team, but he felt remaining with his current outfit was the better option for him.

The British racer signed a contract extension with the team earlier this year and will race for the Woking-based outfit until the end of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, and he will have a new team-mate in Oscar Piastri next season.

Norris has confidence that McLaren can join the fight at the front of the field during his time there, and as a result, he found it easy to turn down the chance to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

“Of course there are talks with other people from time to time,” said Norris to German publication, Auto Motor und Sport. “You always ask yourself the question: What is the best thing for my career? I want to win and win world championships.

“There have been talks with Red Bull. They are a team that has been in the top three for years. But that just shows even more how much confidence I have in McLaren. Although there were talks, I felt McLaren was better for me to achieve my goals.”

Norris says he feels ‘super happy and comfortable’ at McLaren, and he says his decision to remain with them rather than switch to one of their rivals was the belief he had in them to make the step forward and fight for the wins and championships he so desires.

“I’m super happy and comfortable. I enjoy it at McLaren,” added Norris. “I enjoy working with the guys. I believe in them. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have signed a long-term contract.

“My head is looking ahead. My ideas are long-term. We have to keep working continuously. In 2024 and 2025, I will then have my best chance with McLaren.”