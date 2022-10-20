FIA World Rally Championship

Ogier fastest on the wet Shakedown in Spain

By
Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

The eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier tops the Thursday morning shakedown in RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada as two Toyota Gazoo Racing cars are within the top three after the session.

Some rain showers were greeting the drivers during this morning and tire strategy played a big role throughout the session, the Toyota drivers were the only ones in the Rally1 category that ran with the Pirelli soft tires while the rest of the teams selected the hard compound on the 4.21 kilometers Coll de La Teixeta Shakedown stage early on.

Ogier edged the Toyota Gazoo Racing NG driver Takamoto Katsuta by just nine-tenths of a second on his third and final run, while Pierre-Louis Loubet, who ran a total of six times on the stage slotted in third with an impressive time of just 1.2 seconds slower than Ogier when he went out with soft tires. The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver split the two Toyotas of the 2022 world champion Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans, who posted fourth and fifth fastest times respectively.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

M-Sport´s Gus Greensmith also went for softs on his later attempts and he managed to take a sixth fastest time on his fourth run, meanwhile, teammate Adrien Fourmaux, who returns to the line-up after a two-month hiatus ended with seventh fastest after having a slow opening run.

Craig Breen also driving for M-Sport was the ninth fastest and local two WRC2 drivers of Pepe López and Alejandro Cachón claimed eighth and tenth fastest times respectively.

All Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT drivers were struggling on the shakedown and none of them reached any top ten times with Ott Tänak coming out best with 11th place.

Official shakedown result (top 10)

Pos.NumberDriver / Co-driverNat.TeamCarClassTime
1.#1Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin VeillasFranceToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally12:40.1
2.#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota Gazoo Racing NG WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally12:41.0
3.#7Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent LandaisFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally12:41.3
4.#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally12:41.5
5.#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUnited KingdomToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally12:41.6
6.#44Gus Greensmith / Jonas AnderssonUnited Kingdom / SwedenM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally12:42.6
7.#16Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally12:46.1
8.#26Pepe López / Borja RozadaSpainHyundai Motor EspañaHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC22:48.8
9.#42Craig Breen / Paul NagleIrelandM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally12:50.4
10.#29Alejandro Cachón / Alejandro “Jandrín” López FernándezSpainCitroën Rally TeamCitroen C3 Rally2WRC22:52.3

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
