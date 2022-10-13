Ogier is expecting to focus more on rally in 2023

The French eigh-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier decided this season to take a part-time program in the FIA World Rally Championship and so far he has done five rounds this year and last week he announced that he will take part in the two remaining rounds of the season in Rally Spain and Rally Japan.

Ogier has been on the podium twice this season when he finished second at the opening round of Rallye Monte-Carlo and most recently in Rally New Zealand where he also finished in the runner-up spot. The role of sharing a car is new for Ogier, as in the past the team has more or less revolved around the champion.

However, the French driver emphasizes that he has always thought of the best of the team, but this season it has come out more strongly when the Champion is no longer competing for the driver’s title himself.

Credit: Sébastien Ogier

As Ogier is doing part-time driving in WRC, he is also competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMP2 class for the #1 car entry fielded by the Richard Mille Racing Team, with the best finish of eighth place at the 8-Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in May.

“Monte was not a difficult one to decide on, but for the rest of the events and the program, we need to decide this. I’m really happy that Toyota continues to offer me the chance to compete on a part-program like this – it’s something which works for both sides, I think.” Ogier said.

“I think for the racing, you need to do it [full-time] or not. I would love to do Le Mans again, but it’s difficult to do it part-time. I won’t say that 100% I will never come back and compete again [full-time], but right now you know it’s the same as I have said for a long time. I love my family and my son and I want to spend time with them. Let’s see what is happening in the future, but right now nothing has changed for me and my love for rallying. I am looking forward to returning to some of the rallies which I enjoy.”