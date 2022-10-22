Ogier reveals his Toyota suffered a technical fault during transit

FIA World Rally Championship

The current RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada rally leader Sébastien Ogier has revealed for the American publication Dirtfish.com that his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 suffered from a sensor fault in the transit between the stages during the afternoon loop.

Ogier who is contesting the season remainder for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT took over the rally lead on the third stage in the morning but lost the lead to Hyundai´s Thierry Neuville after stage four and was trailing close behind with 0.5 seconds to spare. After the midday service, it was time for another go through the same stages and the Frenchman retook the lead on stage five.

During a transit between two of the stages, the car stopped as it had a sensor failure and Ogier said it took about 12-15 minutes to repair it, if he hasn´t managed to fix it, it could have ended his rally.

“Actually I had a little bit of a worry this afternoon, the car stopped between two stages and we had to mechanic a little bit and solve an error, a sensor problem I guess, It was a bit of a scary moment when this car would not restart for 12-15 minutes, so I’m happy that the team on the phone could support and help us solve the problem.” Ogier told DirtFish.com.

