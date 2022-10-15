Pedro de la Rosa to link up with Aston Martin in new role as Team Ambassador

Pedro de la Rosa has found himself back in a role in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship after joining the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team as Team Ambassador.

The Spaniard raced in one hundred and four Grand Prix between 1999 and 2012 for the Arrows Grand Prix International team, Jaguar Racing, McLaren F1 Team, Sauber F1 Team and HRT Formula 1 Team.

He scored one podium finish in the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix for McLaren after being picked to replace Juan Pablo Montoya, but he was a renowned test driver in the sport and completed more than 65,000 miles away from race weekends.

De la Rosa will undertake communications, media, PR, marketing, promotional, commercial and general advisory duties as part of his role with Aston Martin, and the fifty-one-year-old is excited for the new opportunity.

“I am delighted to be joining Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team as Team Ambassador,” said de la Rosa. “I already know many faces within the team, having worked extensively with Fernando Alonso during my time at McLaren and Ferrari, and I look forward to getting to know everyone within the organisation.

“I will draw on my experience and expertise to help the team grow and further develop the momentum it has been gathering ahead of the 2023 season, with a particular eye on supporting the marketing and commercial side of the business.

“It is clear to me that the potential of AMF1 is huge, and that the appointment of a brilliant roster of new technical leaders and new corporate partners, and next year’s arrival of Fernando, further strengthen the team’s resource and resolve to succeed.

“I am looking forward to working with Fernando, my old friend and fellow countryman, as you might expect, and also Lance Stroll, a gifted racer who has won all the junior categories on his way to Formula 1. It is the perfect time to be joining the organisation and I will be working hard to make sure that we maximise every opportunity as together we build for an exciting future.”

“No-one in Formula One would deny Pedro’s expertise and experience” – Mike Krack

Mike Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, says de la Rosa’s appointment again showcases the teams desire to strengthen its operation in Formula 1, and he feels the Spaniard will be a big asset to the team as they bid to move up the grid.

“Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team’s appointment of Pedro de la Rosa once again underlines our determination to build and strengthen every element of our Formula One operation,” said Krack.

“Pedro’s role as Team Ambassador will be central to our efforts to improve the work we do with our partners, engage with media and fans, and launch our new Driver Development Programme.

“No-one in Formula One would deny Pedro’s expertise and experience – they are second to none – and I am confident that he will not only deliver for us within the remit of his role but will also find new ways to help us develop and improve in other areas.

“He is a fantastic addition to our team.”