Pérez Aiming to End ‘Special Week’ with Home Grand Prix Win in Mexico City

Sergio Pérez will have full the support of the Mexican fans this weekend as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship arrives at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Twelve months ago, Pérez became the first Mexican to lead a lap and finish on the podium in his home Grand Prix, and he arrives at the track this weekend full of confidence after his Oracle Red Bull Racing team secured the Constructors’ Championship last weekend in the United States.

Pérez has already enjoyed a show run in his home town of Guadalajara earlier this week, and he his eager to impress once more this weekend as he continues his bid to end the season second in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

“To come home after winning the Constructors title on Sunday makes this week feel bigger and more exciting than ever,” Pérez said. “Things in our sport happen so fast, as soon as Sunday was over, we were already focussing on trying to win this weekend.

“But it has already been such a special week for me taking the Red Bull Showrun to my hometown, it’s a memory that will live with me forever. I don’t want to stop there with creating moments this week though, my aim is to win my home Grand Prix and I know I have the car and the Team to do it.

“It has been an incredible season for the whole Team and, I will give one hundred percent to win for these fans in Mexico”

“We’ve always seemed to do quite well as a team in Mexico” – Max Verstappen

Team-mate Max Verstappen also has plenty to aim for this weekend in Mexico, even though he has already sealed the Drivers’ title in 2022 and helped Red Bull clinch the Constructors’ crown.

Verstappen equalled the season record of race wins last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, his thirteenth win of the year seeing him equal the record currently jointly held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

A win in Mexico City would be his fourth at the track having won in 2017, 2018 and 2021, and he knows Red Bull will have a lot of support this weekend thanks to having Pérez in the team.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Mexico, I love the food there, especially the tacos!” said Verstappen. “We’ve always seemed to do quite well as a team in Mexico.

“It was of course incredible to win there last year and we are hoping for very much the same performance this year. It’s always good to see all the Red Bull fans in the grandstands, they are so passionate and there’s always a lot of support for Checo which is great to see.

“We’ve secured the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships but we are still here to win, we will keep pushing and do everything we can to remain competitive for the rest of the season.”