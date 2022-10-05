Pirelli’s Mario Isola Warns That Suzuka “challenge is bigger than ever”

Following on from the first Singapore Grand Prix since 2019, another driver favourite makes it’s highly anticipated return this weekend, the Japanese Grand Prix.

Corners like 130R and Spoon have been unbelievably missed by both drivers and fans, with no FIA Formula 1 World Championship action having taken place at the venue since Valtteri Bottas won for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team prior to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A lot has changed since Formula 1 last raced at the venue three years ago, none bigger than the cars themselves. This weekend’s race at the legendary Suzuka International Racing Course will present Pirelli with their biggest challenge yet of the new for this season, 18-inch tyres, given that 130R and Spoon are two of the most “demanding corners” on the calendar.

With that in mind, the Italian tyre manufacturer has opted to bring the hardest range of their tyres to Japan, the C1, C2 and C3. It means the sport has gone from using the softest range in Singapore last weekend, to the hardest range in Japan this weekend.

The schedule for this weekend is set to be slightly different, with Free Practice Two to be extended by thirty minutes, making it a total of ninety minutes. This will also be done at the United States Grand Prix; however, only the Pirelli 2023 prototype slick tyre can be used during the session. This will have no coloured sidewall, making it clear to the viewer.

It means that teams will have to work even harder on Friday and Saturday morning, to get both their Qualifying and Race set-up up to scratch.

Pirelli’s Motorsport Director Mario Isola is very excited for the “truly special atmosphere” at Suzuka, as well as the chance to see some running on the 2023 prototype tyre.

“Ask the drivers which are their favourite circuits and Suzuka will always be high on the list: it contains demanding corners like nowhere else, such as 130R and Spoon, as well as a truly special atmosphere and history with incredible fans. There’s a roughly equal number of left and right corners in the unique figure of eight layout, which means that the circuit demands are evenly balanced.

“The sustained energy loads through the tyres are some of the highest we register all year, and the track layout means that we bring the three hardest compounds in our range because of the high levels of tyre duty. With the latest generation of cars being heavier than before and the limits of performance constantly being pushed, that challenge is bigger than ever now.

“An innovation for this year is the fact that we will be testing some 2023 prototype tyres during an extended free practice session on Friday afternoon, as we finalise the specification for next year with the end of this season approaching.”