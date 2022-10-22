“My goal today was to improve progressively without taking any risks” – Robert Shwartzman

Robert Shwartzman thanked Scuderia Ferrari for the opportunity to run in the opening free practice session of the United States Grand Prix on Friday as part of their mandatory young driver sessions.

The young Russian, racing under an Israeli licence due to the ongoing war his homeland is engaged in with Ukraine, ended the quickest of the five reserve and junior drivers trusted to participate in the session at the Circuit of the Americas in sixteenth.

It could have been even better for Shwartzman after finding himself baulked behind Max Verstappen through the final two turns on a late flying that that looked as though it would move him up the order.

Nevertheless, Shwartzman enjoyed his first opportunity behind the wheel of a FIA Formula 1 World Championship car in an official free practice session, and he hopes to do even better during his second chance, which will come ahead of the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“My first free practice in the F1-75 felt amazing today,” said Shwartzman. “We completed everything we had planned for the session and the team was satisfied with the work we did.

“The track was challenging, bumpy and windy, which took some getting used to. As a driver you always want to push more and you want to go for the performance, but my goal today was to improve progressively without taking any risks while driving a completely new car. I am happy to have achieved that.

“I’m looking forward to driving again in Abu Dhabi for my second free practice. I think that with my knowledge of the track there and the experience gained today, I can do even better.

“Thank you to Scuderia Ferrari for their trust and this opportunity.”