Sargeant Looking to Build on Austin Progress in Mexico Practice with Williams

For the second consecutive race weekend, Logan Sargeant will get the opportunity to run in the opening free practice session, the American this time replacing Alexander Albon at Williams Racing.

Sargeant made his FIA Formula 1 World Championship free practice debut last weekend for the team at the Circuit of the Americas replacing Nicholas Latifi, and he has been given another chance to shine by Williams at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The twenty-one-year-old will race for Williams in 2023 should he acquire the necessary Superlicence in the FIA Formula 2 finale next month, but he is eager to impress his potential employers this weekend in Mexico City.

And he is looking to build on what he learned last weekend and work to help his prospective new team-mate Albon have a strong weekend.

I’m excited to be getting back in the car for FP1 in Mexico and building on the progress I made in Austin,” said Sargeant. “My first session gave me a chance to reference the driveability of the car, the way it handles and how it feels on the brakes.

“All these learnings will help me to visualise everything and make the necessary changes before I go into my second FP1 session. Being able to have the experience of driving an F1 car at high altitude will be beneficial to my development.

“I’m looking forward to working with Alex’s side of the garage this weekend and providing the team with feedback to help their race preparations.”

Sargeant will also participate in the opening free practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend next month as well as the young drivers’ test at the same track for the second consecutive year.