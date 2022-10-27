Sebastian Vettel: “I have lost none of my motivation and am looking to go out on a high”

Sebastian Vettel has just three races remaining of his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career before retirement, but the four-time World Champion insists his motivation remains as high as ever.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team driver has shown good form across the past three races, scoring a sixth place in Singapore, eighth in Japan and seventh last weekend in the United States, although a slow pit stop at the Circuit of the Americas possibly denied him sixth there too.

Aston Martin have closed the gap to the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to just one point going into this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, and Vettel says there is no reason why the strong form they’ve shown recently cannot continue at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“The atmosphere at Mexico City has always been electric, and I have always liked coming here,” said Vettel. “Over the last few races, we have picked up some really strong results – so our challenge for sixth position in the constructors’ championship is looking more and more realistic.

“As I start my final three races in Formula One, I have lost none of my motivation and am looking to go out on a high.

“With the form we have shown recently, I think we should be able to make that happen.”

“I come into this race with plenty of optimism for a good result” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll was on course for a good result himself last weekend before a collision with his 2023 team-mate Fernando Alonso saw him crash out, but he hopes to have a better race this weekend in Mexico.

Stroll hopes the 2022 Formula 1 cars offer a better opportunity to overtake at the Mexico City track than in previous years as he bids to score the points to help Aston Martin overhaul Alfa Romeo in the battle for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“Mexico has always been one of the more interesting races on the calendar due to the challenges posed by the altitude,” Stroll said. “The improved raceability of the cars this year might have a positive influence on the race too, as it has traditionally been a pretty difficult place for passing.

“The team’s form has really gained momentum in recent races, and we have performed well at the last few high-downforce circuits, so I come into this race with plenty of optimism for a good result.”

Stroll will go into the weekend knowing he will drop three places on the grid from where he qualifies after stewards deemed him responsible for the incident with Alonso in the United States.