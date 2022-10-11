Sebastian Vettel: “It has been a dream weekend” in Suzuka

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team’s Sebastian Vettel finished the eventful Japanese Grand Prix in sixth place, equalling his best result of the season at one of his most memorable venues, Suzuka International Racing Course.

Vettel empathized with the Suzuka fans, who had to weather the rainy conditions during the lengthy red flag period after the opening lap incidents.

“Obviously, it was a shame that we only got half a race – but at least the people in the grandstands got to see some racing. We were waiting in the dry for the restart, but I imagine it must have been rather unpleasant to sit outside in the wet for a couple of hours.”

The race started out quite shaky for Vettel, who suffered a spin on the first lap and dropped from the top ten all the way to the back, losing out on the progress he made off the start. The treacherous conditions played a role in the incident, as he said that aquaplaning or driver error were possible causes.

“I got a very good start – but then I collided with another car at the first corner. I really could not see anything – I am not sure, maybe I aquaplaned or I made a mistake – but I lost all the positions I had gained and ended up last.”

Vettel was able to make up many positions with a great strategy that saw him undercut much of the grid, allowing him to secure a great result on his last visit to Suzuka.

“When the race restarted, we made a good decision to box immediately for Inters. It was a great stop, then I pushed like crazy and managed to undercut most of the field. It has been a dream weekend – for us to score eight points is a mega result. I feel sad to have driven my last race here, but it has been a wonderful weekend, and to all the fantastic Suzuka fans I can only say, ‘Thank you’.”

“It was clear that the race had to be stopped when Carlos [Sainz] crashed” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll crossed the checkered flag in twelfth place after starting in eighteenth, noting his start as a highlight of the interesting race.

“Before we got going, I had noticed a strip of drier asphalt and decided to go for it at the start. It worked out really well – it was a really fun first lap.”

In light of the difficult, slippery conditions, Stroll agreed with the stewards’ decision to red flag the race after the incidents that occurred during the opening lap, including Carlos Sainz’s crash.

“There was not much grip on those early laps and very little visibility; it was a tough call for Race Control, but it was clear that the race had to be stopped when Carlos [Sainz] crashed.

He said that the conditions and visibility did improve by the race’s end, and praised the Suzuka fans for sticking through the weather as he turns his focus to the races ahead.

“I do not think the visibility was much better when we restarted, but it did get better towards the end. All in all, it was an eventful race, the fans were incredible with the weather, and now we look ahead to Austin and Mexico City.”