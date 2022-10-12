Solberg in talks with M-Sport for 2023 seat

After being dropped from the Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT line-up for the 2023 season due to not renewing the contract, the 21-year-old Swede Oliver Solberg is now without a drive for the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship but in an article published by Motorsport.com, Solberg has revealed he is in talks with the British outfit M-Sport Ford WRT for a possible seat.

Solberg had a two-year deal with the Korean manufacturer that began with a split WRC and WRC2 drive in 2021 and jumped into the team´s third car for this year that he has shared with the Spaniard Dani Sordo. He is still determined to remain in the WRC for next season and M-Sport is now looking to be the most suitable option for the son of the 2003 world champion Petter Solberg.

The Solberg family has some history with the British team, Malcolm Wilson who is the founder of M-Sport gave Petter his first works drive in the WRC in 1999.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“It is difficult to say at the moment, there is nothing really open. Hyundai have made it very clear what they want, so I’m not going back there. Toyota has everything they need and have good drivers, the best car and the best team. For sure, it is very difficult to get in there. At M-Sport, I think they need drivers, whether that is an option or not I’m not sure. I will never give up. The hope is to be in a WRC car in Monte Carlo.” Solberg told Motorsport.com.

“Any seat would be fantastic. M-Sport is a dream team and it is a perfect place to be, to learn as a young driver, they know how to do it. Malcolm has so much experience in dealing with young drivers, including my father. Malcolm asked me two years ago, but then I went to Hyundai. M-Sport is one of the best teams you can be in. The car looks very fast and for sure they need a little bit of development to keep up, but I think they have one of the best cars and are one of the best teams. I think it could be a very interesting option.“

If Solberg doesn´t get a seat in any of the teams in the top class, he is looking to continue in the WRC2 class. M-Sport has not yet revealed their 2023 line-up although Craig Breen is contracted with the team next season.