Théo Pourchaire to Get Free Practice Chance with Alfa Romeo at Circuit of the Americas

Théo Pourchaire will get his first taste of an official FIA Formula 1 World Championship session at the Circuit of the Americas after being given the chance to run in free practice with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

The Frenchman will take part in the opening session in place of Valtteri Bottas in the United States as Zhou Guanyu will be making his first appearance at the track in the other car.

Pourchaire currently sits second in the FIA Formula 2 championship standings heading into the final round of the season, although Felipe Drugovich has already won the crown.

But Pourchaire is delighted that he has been given the chance to run a Formula 1 car on an official race weekend for the first time at the Circuit of the Americas, having first tasted a car during an in-season test with Alfa Romeo at the Hungaroring in 2021.

“I am thrilled to be making my Free Practice debut in Austin; it will be my second time behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, but in some ways, it will feel like it’s the first time, as this time it will be during an official Grand Prix session,” said Pourchaire.

“It feels like a dream coming true, and I want to thank Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for putting their trust in me and granting me this amazing opportunity: I am looking forward to being on track, and I will make sure to get the most out of it and to do my best to support the team as they prepare for the United States Grand Prix.”

“Théo has been delivering great performances over the course of this season” – Frédéric Vasseur

Frédéric Vasseur, the Team Principal at Alfa Romeo, feels Pourchaire has been ‘delivering great performances’ during his Formula 2 campaign, and he is definitely deserving of the opportunity to run in a free practice session for the team at the Circuit of the Americas.

“Théo has been delivering great performances over the course of this season, as well as during the previous years: we have been working closely with him for almost four years now, as a member of our Academy, and we have been impressed by his constant progress and development as a driver first and, equally importantly, as a person,” Vasseur said.

“We are delighted to give him his first Free Practice outing next week: it’s a well-deserved opportunity, and I’m confident he will once again impress us with his performances, as he will help the team gather valuable data ahead of the United States Grand Prix.”

“He is, without any doubt, one of the most promising young drivers coming through the ranks” – Beat Zehnder

Beat Zehnder, the Sporting Director at Alfa Romeo, says Pourchaire has shown impressive progress since he joined the Sauber Junior Team back in 2019, and he has always been a contender for the championship every year since regardless of where he races.

“Ever since he joined the Sauber Academy back in 2019, Théo has shown impressive progress,” said Zehnder. “He has been a title winner in 2019 and a contender in 2020 in F3; in F2, particularly this season, he’s given his all and was in the battle for the title for most of the championship.

“He is, without any doubt, one of the most promising young drivers coming through the ranks, and it’s a pleasure for us to finally see him stepping up and earning his first Formula 1 Free Practice outing.

“From the very beginning he impressed us with his professional approach and dedication to always give his very best on- and off-track, and we can’t wait to see him further unlocking his potential on track.”