Toyota expected to reveal GR Yaris Rally2 in Rally Japan

The Japanese Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT outfit is expected to reveal the secret Rally2 project at the season-finale of FIA World Rally Championship in Rally Japan in about two weeks time as Toyota’s CEO Akio Toyoda has told to the Japanese automobile news publication Car Watch.

The four-time world rally champion Juha Kankkunen is reported to be the driver to show off the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 car at the special stage in Okazaki during the Saturday evening of the rally.

The former TGR team principal Tommi Mäkinen will also be presented there driving the hydrogen powered Toyota Yaris rally concept car which made its rally debut at Ypres Rally Belgium with Kankkunen and the CEO behind the wheel.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Some reports came in from several Finnish sources for a couple of weeks ago stating the new Rally2 machine have completed some secret tests on gravel roads in Finland far away from the public could access and the team have developed the car in silence at their Jyväskylä base.

Beside the Rally2 program, Toyota is also expected to announce their 2023 driver line-up in Japan.