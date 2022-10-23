FIA World Rally Championship

Toyota secures the manufacturer title as Ogier and Rovanperä take 1st and 3rd in Spain

By
3 Mins read
Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Ogier together with his new co-driver Benjamin Veillas won the RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada. Ogier becomes the fifth driver to win an event during the season alongside Kalle Rovanperä, Ott Tänak, Sébastien Loeb, and Thierry Neuville while the co-driver stood on the podium for the first time in his career in the FIA World Rally Championship.

The Frenchman has done his job, he got into the lead after the midday service on Friday and since then he has held on to it. For the team, it is an important victory where together with teammate and 2022 world champion Rovanperä in the third place means Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT secured the manufacturer title.

The margin for Ogier was 16.4 seconds to second-place finisher Neuville, who towards the end of the year found increasingly better speed in his Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Rovanperä took another podium place of the season, he opened strong and had the lead during the weekend but a puncture caused time loss and a drop in the list.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Neuville´s teammate Tänak drove home a decent fourth place for Hyundai, 32 seconds ahead of the local hero Dani Sordo in fifth, the Spaniard did not gather pace to fight for the victory during the weekend. Toyota´s Elfyn Evans‘ frustrated weekend ends with sixth place, since teammate Ogier left his full-time contract, the Briton’s pace has also dropped, they both shared a lot of settings and tips during tests and events, something that now only happens sporadically in pace with the Frenchman’s entry, because Evans was missing 35 seconds to threaten forward.

Seventh place goes to Takamoto Katsuta, who is driving steadily but in line with Hyundai’s increased pace has lost places during the season. The last three places in the top 10 go to M-Sport Ford with Adrien Fourmaux, Craig Breen, and Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Spanish round was also the last time Paul Nagle will be co-driving for Breen after a long successful career he is ending it now, we do wish him a great and healthy future.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Teemu Suninen drove to victory in the WRC2 class, the Finn was 32.5 seconds ahead of the Frenchman Yohan Rossel while the Russian Nikolay Gryazin ended up third on the podium with 50 seconds down to the Frenchman. Meanwhile just outside the podium as fourth was Emil Lindholm who is fighting for the WRC2 title, he was followed by fellow Finn Jari Huttunen, and in sixth the Pole Kajetan Kajetanowicz, who is also fighting for the title.,

In the WRC2 Driver´s Championship, Andreas Mikkelsen still keeps the lead, but Kajetanowicz and Lindholm are four and five points behind respectively ahead of the final in Japan where both drivers will start!

In the final round of the 2022 WRC3 series, it was Lauri Joona who won the rally but also clinched the WRC3 title over the Czech driver Jan Cerny, who ended probably very frustrated in second with 9 seconds behind the champion.

Official overall result (top 10)

Pos.NumberDriver / Co-driverNat.TeamCarTime
1.#1Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin VeillasFranceToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally12:44:43.9
2.#11Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1+ 16.4
3.#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1+ 34.5
4.#8Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1+ 44.0
5.#6Dani Sordo / Cándido CarreraSpainHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1+ 1:21.5
6.#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUnited KingdomToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1+ 1:51.1
7.#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota Gazoo Racing NG WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1+ 2:19.1
8.#16Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1+ 2:38.4
9.#42Craig Breen / Paul NagleIrelandM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1+ 2:43.0
10.#7Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent LandaisFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1+ 3:25.1

Official WRC2 result (top 10)

Pos.NumberDriver / Co-driverNat.TeamCarTime
1.#21Teemu Suninen / Mikko MarkkulaFinlandHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally22:54:29.6
2.#20Yohan Rossel / Arnaud DunandFrancePH SportCitroen C3 Rally2+ 32.5
3.#24Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov RAFToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo+ 53.3
4.#22Emil Lindholm / Reeta HämäläinenFinlandToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo+ 1:32.6
5.#25Jari Huttunen / Mikko LukkaFinlandM-Sport Ford WRTFord Fiesta Rally2+ 1:57.1
6.#23Kajetan Kajetanowicz / Maciej SzczepaniakPolandRace SevenSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo+ 2:10.5
7.#34Sami Pajari / Enni MälkönenFinlandToksport WRTSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo+ 2:52.6
8.#41Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der OhannesianParaguay / ItalyHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally2+ 3:24.5
9.#28Jan Solans / Rodrigo Sanjuan de EusebioSpainTagai Racing TechnologyCitroen C3 Rally2+ 3:30.6
10.#39Mikolaj Marczyk / Szymon GospodarczykPolandSports Racing TechnologiesSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo+ 3:49.0

Official WRC3 result

Pos.NumberDriver / Co-driverNat.TeamCarTime
1.#59Lauri Joona / Mikael KorhonenFinlandLauri JoonaFord Fiesta Rally33:04:36.1
2.#57Jan Cerny / Petr CernohorskyCzech RepublicAll RacingFord Fiesta Rally3+ 9.0
3.#58Diego Dominguez Jr. / Rogelio PenateParaguay / SpainM-Sport PolandFord Fiesta Rally3+ 5:44.8
4.#60Zoltan Laszlo / Tamas KurtiHungaryTopp-Cars Rally TeamFord Fiesta Rally3+ 18:05.4

