Valtteri Bottas: Mexico City “one of the most energetic” of the year

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN‘s point-less streak continued at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix, despite the C42 looking the strongest it’s been since the first half of the season, putting more pressure on the team to finally finish in the top ten at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas has achieved a rostrum on three occasions at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit whilst racing for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team; however, he’s simply targeting a “top ten at the chequered flag” at the “energetic” venue this weekend, with the Hinwil-based side desperately needing a good result.

Bottas will need to find his form this weekend if the team want to keep hold of sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, due to their lead having been cut to just a single point over the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

The Finn is “looking forward” to the Grand Prix, and is aware that it’s “up to us” to get the best result possible.

“I am looking forward to being back in Mexico this week: it is one of the most energetic races on the calendar, the fans’ enthusiasm is incredible, they’re so passionate about Formula One. I’ve stood on the podium here three times in the past, and it’s always an unbelievable experience.

“Looking back to Austin, it was pretty disappointing to finish the race that way, as our pace looked promising, and we may have had solid chances for a points finish. Nevertheless, a new race week offers new opportunities, and it’s up to us to make the best out of them, do our job on track, and get into the top ten at the chequered flag.”

Vital “to be at the top of our game” – Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu‘s impressive rookie season is edging ever closer to an end; however, he still has some new circuits to experience for the first-time in an F1 car, starting with this weekend in Mexico.

The Chinese driver has actually adapted to new circuits very well this season, with the same set to be expected from him this weekend, a venue he’s “always wanted” to race at. It is more imperative than ever that he gets to grips with the circuit quickly, with a points finish a must-do for the Swiss team. He will suffer slightly perhaps due to Free Practice Two once again being largely dedicated to testing the 2023 prototype tyres, putting additional pressure on completing as many laps as possible in Free Practice One and Three.

Zhou knows himself that he’ll need to “adapt quickly”, and that the team must be “at the top of our game”.

“I’ve always wanted to race here in Mexico, and I can’t wait to finally be on track, yet another one for me to properly get to know. The atmosphere and the fans’ passion for the sport seem great, and I’m looking forward to experiencing that this week. I was a bit gutted to come back from the race in Austin with no points in the bag, as the pace was there throughout the weekend, and we could’ve built something on that.

“It will be important to adapt quickly to the track and to its peculiar conditions, to be at the top of our game from the start of the weekend and carry on the momentum into the race. We got proof in Texas that our cars can make it into Q3, so if we do our homework well, we can achieve that and get in the mix for points on Sunday.”