Villeneuve Celebrates Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of Title Win with Alpine Test Run

Jacques Villeneuve celebrated the twenty-fifth anniversary of his FIA Formula 1 World Championship triumph by testing a 2021 car provided by the BWT Alpine F1 Team ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Canadian, who won the World Title back in 1997 whilst driving for the Renault-powered Williams Racing team, took to the track at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on board Alpine’s A521, a car that took victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix last year in the hands of Esteban Ocon.

Villeneuve took seven victories in 1997 with Williams and came out on top of a fantastic battle with Scuderia Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher, with the title battle going down to the wire at season finale in the European Grand Prix at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain.

The now fifty-one-year-old completed eighteen laps of the Monza track under the watchful eyes of Ocon and was also reunited with current Sporting Director at Alpine, Alan Permane, who acted as his race engineer when he raced for the Renault F1 Team for three races in 2004.

“Testing the 2021 Alpine F1 car at Monza was an incredible experience,” Villeneuve said. “The last F1 car I drove was in 2006 and the cornering speed of the modern cars is unbelievable.

“It was fun to work with engineers and team, taking it seriously – it brought back many memories. I drove three races for the team in 2004 and even saw some familiar faces.

“It’s not every day you can drive an F1 car in your 50s and the time spent in the garage and driving around Monza was total bliss. The professional approach Alpine had made during that test was amazing and a memory now forever inked.”

Permane said Villeneuve showed a willingness to learn during his short time running with the team at Monza, and he praised the Canadian for the way he adapted to the A521.

“It was a real pleasure to welcome Jacques to Alpine for a short time at Monza,” insisted Permane. “Many of the team remember his 1997 win and some were there when he raced for Renault in 2004, myself included!

“Jacques approached the day very humbly; wishing to learn and fit in to do the best job he possibly could. He was exceptionally professional and chipped away at the performance and times throughout the day.

“He can be very proud that he was not far off the lap time from last year’s race – it shows that a thoroughbred champion never quite loses the magic touch!”