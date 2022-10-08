Yuki Tsunoda: “I’m reasonably happy with today”

Scuderia AlphaTauri‘s Yuki Tsunoda finished thirteenth after Qualifying at his home race, the Japanese Grand Prix. Even though the thirteenth position means he failed to make it to the third stint of qualifying, Tsunoda’s performance had notably improved compared to the results of the Third Practice Session earlier in the day.

“I’m reasonably happy with today. We made a good step up from FP3 but were unfortunately held back by the brakes, I struggled a lot with them and had a big lock-up in Q1, then lost a lot of confidence in Q2.”

The team were hoping to reach the third stint of qualifying but missed out by just a few places. Tsunoda’s spirits remained high as he spoke about the positive reception he had received from the fans at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

“I think the balance of the car was looking good and we could have looked to get into Q3, so it’s a bit of a shame we weren’t able to. That aside, it’s been great to see all the fans here, it’s a special opportunity for me, as I’ve never experienced this level of fans in our team kit, wearing my caps and clapping so much at every corner – it’s been fantastic and given me a real boost.”

With such a positive response from fans, the team will be hoping to improve in Sunday’s Grand Prix. Tsunoda said he has his focus on the potential conditions of his home race and is looking for any opportunity to climb up the grid and deliver a competitive drive.

“Now we must look to the race tomorrow, there’s a possibility of mixed conditions and we’re in a good position to hopefully make our way forward if the opportunity arises.”

Pierre Gasly: “Tomorrow will not be easy from where we start, but it might raining.”

Team-mate Pierre Gasly, also missed out on qualifying three due to a brake issue, that the team tried to resolve by replacing the front left brake disc ahead of qualifying. Gasly said he found qualifying “tricky” which led to a particularly disappointing result of seventeenth position ahead of Sunday’s race.

He explained that the team’s efforts to fix the braking issue fell flat, as he encountered a lot of traffic during his out lap which prevented the Frenchman from getting enough temperature in the brakes, causing constant locking at the front of the car.

“I’m disappointed with today. We replaced the front left brake disc ahead of Quali and then on the out lap we were behind a lot of cars, which meant we couldn’t get enough temperature into the brakes. Every time I touched them, I had front locking, which was really tricky, and meant our last attempt went to waste.“

The AlphaTauri driver, who will drive for BWT Alpine F1 Team next season, has doubts about how easy the race will be as he starts in seventeenth position but hopes that the possibility of rain brings more opportunity and excitement to the race.

“Tomorrow will not be easy from where we start, but it might be raining. I hope it will be, because it would bring more excitement and more opportunities to make our way forward. Our car works well in the wet, so I think that these conditions would be best for us.”