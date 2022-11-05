2023 Mexico City Grand Prix Tickets on Early Sale

2023 Mexican Grand Prix tickets will go on sale early this year after an extremely successful 2022 event.

The tickets for the event will be available on the 16 November 2022 at 10:00 HRS Local Time through the Mexican Ticketmaster website.

The 2023 event is scheduled to go ahead from October 27-29 and with recent years being successful, the expectations for next year are for the event to go to another level.

It first appeared as a non-championship event in 1962, before being held as a championship event in 1963–1970 and later on between 1986–1992. The Grand Prix returned in 2015 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and has been successful ever since.

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen claim his fourteenth win of the season and break yet another record. Home favourite, Sergio Pérez also finished third on the podium, with the Mexican driver being a massive attraction for his home crowd.

There continues to be quality racing on show every season, with the most recent display of that being Daniel Ricciardo’s incredible drive into seventh, even with a ten-second penalty.

With demand for the event high, the tickets will go on sale earlier and the sale will be limited to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.