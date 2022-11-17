FIA World Rally ChampionshipFormula 1

Abiteboul to replace Moncet to lead Hyundai in WRC?

By
1 Mins read
Share
Cyril Abiteboul - Renault F1 Team - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT has operated the entire 2022 FIA World Rally Championship season without an actual leader in the team as Julien Moncet was selected to handle the duties as deputy team principal from the first round of the season until last weekend, but is set to step away for 2023.

Moncet has announced that he would like to have a permanent contract but it seems like Hyundai is coming to a different solution. The Belgian news publication La Derniere Heure says in an article that it has received information from inside the team that Moncet will be replaced by a new team principal ahead of the 2023 season start.

According to the article, the new team principal will be Cyril Abiteboul, who is known from Formula 1. He would be a surprise bet as the Frenchman has no rally background whatsoever. He has previously worked in F1 as a team manager for Caterham and Renault.

Hyundai is expected to announce the driver line-up later this week with the news about the team principal to follow, Hyundai has so far only confirmed Thierry Neuville for next year.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
894 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Breen to leave M-Sport after one season

By
1 Mins read
Craig Breen will leave M-Sport as they have announced to terminate the contract one year earlier
Formula 1

Pierre Gasly prepares for final race with AlphaTauri: “It’s going to be a very emotional weekend of course”

By
4 Mins read
Pierre Gasly hopes to give AlphaTauri one last points finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before he departs for Alpine in 2023.
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's Frédéric Vasseur: "We were able to turn the weekend around and leave with a good result"

By
2 Mins read
Frédédric Vasseur shares his thoughts on the São Paulo Grand Prix where Alfa Romeo added a very important two points to their Constructors’ tally.