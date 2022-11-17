Abiteboul to replace Moncet to lead Hyundai in WRC?

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT has operated the entire 2022 FIA World Rally Championship season without an actual leader in the team as Julien Moncet was selected to handle the duties as deputy team principal from the first round of the season until last weekend, but is set to step away for 2023.

Moncet has announced that he would like to have a permanent contract but it seems like Hyundai is coming to a different solution. The Belgian news publication La Derniere Heure says in an article that it has received information from inside the team that Moncet will be replaced by a new team principal ahead of the 2023 season start.

According to the article, the new team principal will be Cyril Abiteboul, who is known from Formula 1. He would be a surprise bet as the Frenchman has no rally background whatsoever. He has previously worked in F1 as a team manager for Caterham and Renault.

Hyundai is expected to announce the driver line-up later this week with the news about the team principal to follow, Hyundai has so far only confirmed Thierry Neuville for next year.