Alfa Romeo’s Frederic Vasseur – “It is disappointing not to have a car in Q3”

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN had a rather disappointing Saturday as the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Season draws to a close with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Yas Marina Circuit is renowned for big title wins and battles, but with all of that already decided this year, the entertainment will be with the midfield battles. One in particular will be the Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo battle for sixth place, with the latter being five points ahead. Alfa Romeo have put themselves on the back foot however, with both Aston Martin cars qualifying ahead of them, with Sebastian Vettel determined to end his incredible Formula 1 career with some heroics.

The story of qualifying was not one that will live long in the memories for Alfa Romeo, with Valtteri Bottas being knocked out in the first round of qualifying and only managing an eighteenth place, while his teammate, Zhou Guanyu did manage to get through, he could only secure a lowly fifteenth.

Alfa Romeo Team Principal Frederic Vasseur gave his thoughts after

“We looked a lot better ahead of tonight, so it is disappointing not to have a car in Q3. We struggled to get our tyres to work for a single lap and we just lacked the pace we would have needed to emerge from such a close midfield.

“It’s not time to despair, however: there is still a long race ahead of us tomorrow and we’ve demonstrated before that we can make up ground on Sunday. This will be the target for tomorrow: we will give everything until the final corner of the final lap to secure our objective.”