Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “Our aim this weekend will be – as usual – to produce the best possible performance”

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur hopes that the team will score points in Sao Paulo this weekend after a pleasing performance in Mexico City where the team added a single point to its tally after Finnish driver Valterri Bottas finished in tenth, Zhou Guanyu a few places behind in thirteenth.

The Swiss-based team will head into the Brazilian Grand Prix sixth in the Constructors Championship, four points ahead of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team, despite the big prizes already being taken by Oracle Red Bull Racing, the fight to remain in sixth remains a priority for the team.

After scoring in Mexico, Vasseur is hopeful that the team can carry its good luck to Brazil and add points to the team’s tally as the season nears its finale at the Yas Marina. Remaining confident in the team’s ability, Vasseur is looking forward to showcasing the new updated package at the upcoming Grand Prix.

“Going back to scoring points in Mexico was a good reward for the job done in the last few weeks, and a chance to increase our gap on our championship rivals; it also gave us further confidence in our updated package ahead of the new race week – the second to last this season.”

With numerous historical moments unfolding at the Interlagos circuit, the Brazil Grand Prix always promises a good race and is a favourite amongst drivers, team principals and adoring fans.

Vasseur reflected on the previous occasions that Formula One has visited Sao Paulo and recalled the ‘passion’ of dedicated Senna fans and the unique experience Brazil has to offer;

“The Brazilian Grand Prix is always an extraordinary experience, from the moment you step into the track: there is so much history and you feel the passion of everyone on the grandstands. It’s also a race that can be unpredictable, so we must be ready for everything.”

Amongst the team’s excitement to return to South America, the matter of a good race result is still taking centre stage as the Team Principal states the overarching aim for the weekend is to execute a seamless performance, including nailing qualifying to guarantee promising positions on the grid.

“Our aim this weekend will be – as usual – to produce the best possible performance and add valuable points to our tally. We must keep building on the good pace we’ve shown in recent races, properly nail qualifying and line up in good positions on the grid on Sunday. This way, we will give ourselves the best chance to get the job done.”