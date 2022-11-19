Aston Martin Still Aiming to Beat Alfa Romeo in Constructors’ Battle – Mike Krack

Mike Krack says the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team will do everything they can to beat Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship this Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Aston Martin currently sit seventh, five points behind Alfa Romeo, with just the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to go, and they will be looking to end the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season on a high by beating their rivals to sixth.

Sebastian Vettel will start his final Grand Prix before retirement from ninth on the grid for Aston Martin, while team-mate Lance Stroll was eliminated in Q2 and will start fourteenth. However, both drivers are ahead of both Alfa Romeo drivers, with Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas fifteenth and eighteenth respectively.

Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, says the starting positions for Sunday’s season finale offer the team a shot at beating Alfa Romeo, although he knows it will be a tough challenge if they are to outscore their rivals by more than five points.

“It was hot today in Abu Dhabi – but, as usual, given the 6.00pm start time, the track cooled during the qualifying hour,” said Krack after Qualifying concluded under the floodlights in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening.

“Both drivers progressed smoothly through to Q2. Thereafter, Sebastian managed to get through to Q3, but Lance narrowly failed to do so.

“Tomorrow, starting from P9 and P14, our ambition remains to do our utmost to win sixth place in the Constructors’ World Championship.”