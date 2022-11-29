Christian Horner Excited to Bring Daniel Ricciardo “back into the Red Bull family”

Daniel Ricciardo has returned to Oracle Red Bull Racing in a third driver role for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, and Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner was delighted to welcome Ricciardo back to the Red Bull family.

Ricciardo spent four seasons with the team and had a large amount of success with them, winning seven races including that incredible comeback from as low as seventeenth in the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Australian driver has eight wins to his name, as well as thirty-two podiums to his name, meaning his experience will be endless and extremely useful to the team.

The Australian left the team at the end of the 2018 season and has since raced for Renault F1 Team and McLaren F1 Team and has been unable to replicate his time at Red Bull with just the one win to his name post 2018.

Horner firstly gave his welcome message to Ricciardo, and honoured his “enormous talent and brilliant character”.

“It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home.“

Horner went on to detail the work that Ricciardo would do with team and how his vast experience will help them battle for both championships next season.

“In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the Team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1. We’re very pleased to be working with Daniel again and look forward to everything he will bring to the Team in 2023.”