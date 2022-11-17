Daniel Ricciardo: “My focus is now trying to finish this season on the highest possible high”

Daniel Ricciardo will participate in his final FIA Formula 1 World Championship weekend with the McLaren F1 Team in Abu Dhabi, and the Australian is keen to end his two-year stint with the Woking-based team on a positive note.

Ricciardo will not continue with McLaren in 2023 after the team opted to replace him with his countryman Oscar Piastri, and with the news that the Haas F1 Team have now signed Nico Hülkenberg for next season, the chances of the Australian being on the grid next year have all but gone.

Despite the realisation that he won’t be racing in Formula 1 in 2023, Ricciardo is looking to end his time with McLaren, where he took his last race victory in the Italian Grand Prix of 2021, with a strong result and a top ten finish.

“Here we go, one last time in papaya,” said Ricciardo. “I’m looking forward to getting out there and giving it everything for these last days of the season.

“I think there could be some fun battles and potential to overtake in these new cars so it will be great to put the MCL36 through one last dance.

“My focus is now trying to finish this season on the highest possible high.”

“We have some bouncing back to do from last weekend” – Lando Norris

Team-mate Lando Norris is also eager to end the year on a positive note, particularly after the disappointment of last weekend in Brazil.

Norris was running strongly early on in São Paulo before a clash with Charles Leclerc earned him a time penalty, while his race ended early due to a technical issue that saw him stop on track.

The Briton is keen to put Brazil behind him and end the year strongly with a good result in Abu Dhabi as he bids to help McLaren achieve the tough task of beating the BWT Alpine F1 Team to fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“It’s the final race weekend of the year!” said Norris. “We have some bouncing back to do from last weekend but I’m looking forward to getting back on track and fighting for one last time this season.

“The car is also looking really cool for this weekend in a special livery with our partner Vuse so I’m excited for you to see it out on track. Let’s make the last race a positive one.”