Daniel Ricciardo Outlines 2023 Plan and Hopes for F1 Return

Daniel Ricciardo is set to leave McLaren F1 Team at the end of the current 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, and he has commented on his plans in 2023 and beyond as he plots an ambitious and remarkable return to the front of the grid later down the line.

Ricciardo has seen his viable F1 options dry up in the last few months and is reportedly not willing to take a seat lower down the grid, as he aims to return to the front of the grid in his next career path.

Despite months of poor performances, the recent Mexico City Grand Prix reminded fans and pundits alike what the Australian driver is capable of, with Ricciardo finishing as ‘best of the rest’ in seventh place despite being given a ten-second penalty for a collision with Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo plans to stay in F1 in a reserve role and build up his confidence again ahead of the 2024 season.

“I can confidently say that I won’t be on the grid behind a wheel [next year],” Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1 after the Mexican Grand Prix.

“But I still want to be in the sport, and I want to be working with a team still with the ambition to be back on the grid in 2024.

“I feel like a bit of time away from a race seat will do me good, and then try to rebuild on something for 2024, I’m not done but it will look a bit different.”

Ricciardo has been heavily linked with a few reserve roles, but the most prominent one has been at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, with a reserve spot now open due to Nyck de Vries leaving for a full-time seat with Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2023.

Ricciardo has a favourable personality and remains to be one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with eight race wins to his name, including, his latest win at the ‘Temple of Speed’ for McLaren and his famous Monaco Grand Prix win in 2018. It remains to be seen what will happen with Ricciardo next season, but he will surely be back in the sport at some point in the future.

George Russell hinted at a potential reserve role for the Australian and claimed that he would like to see the eight-time race winner part of the team.

“I mean, it would be interesting,” Russell also told Sky Sports F1.

“We’d like to see that! It’s up to Daniel to see what he wants to do with his future.”