Formula 1

Doohan ‘Excited’ for 2023 After Enjoying Post-Season Test with Alpine in Abu Dhabi

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Jack Doohan was again thankful to the BWT Alpine F1 Team for giving him an opportunity to run in their 2022 A522 during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian completing an impressive one hundred and eleven laps on Tuesday.

FIA Formula 2 race winner Doohan participated in two FIA Formula 1 World Championship free practice sessions with Alpine in Mexico City and in Abu Dhabi, but Tuesday’s running at the Yas Marina Circuit gave him a full-day’s running behind the wheel of the A522 rather than just the hour allowed on race weekends.

Doohan is expected to combine testing duties with Alpine with a second season in Formula 2 in 2023, the Australian having taken over the reserve driver role from the McLaren F1 Team-bound Oscar Piastri.

Although lap times were not important throughout the day, Doohan was how his day progressed, feeling he was able to learn a lot in a ‘less pressured environment’ than it was in either of the practice sessions ahead of the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“It’s been another good experience driving a Formula 1 car today and I’m very grateful to Alpine for this opportunity,” said Doohan.  “It’s been a busy day, plenty of laps, and a lot of new things to take on board, and I’m pretty pleased with how it’s progressed.

“Last weekend in Free Practice 1 was only one hour long, so to have a full day in the car is extremely useful as you can get a lot done in a less pressured environment.

“Thanks to Alpine for a brilliant year and I’m excited for the hard work to continue next season.”

Share
13255 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Pierre Gasly Enjoys First Outing with 'Impressive' Alpine in Post-Season Tyre Test

By
2 Mins read
Pierre Gasly enjoyed his first taste of Alpine F1 machinery in the recent post-season test in Abu Dhabi ahead of his move to the French team in 2023.
Formula 1

Haas’ Ayao Komatsu reviews post-season test: “We’re very happy with the way the day’s gone overall”

By
1 Mins read
Haas Director of Engineering Ayao Komatsu was pleased with Nico Hülkenberg and Pietro Fittipaldi’s running at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.
Formula 1

Nico Hülkenberg hits the track for testing with Haas: “I’m satisfied and happy with the day”

By
1 Mins read
Nico Hülkenberg and Pietro Fittipaldi debrief a productive day of running after partaking in the post-season test for Haas F1 Team.