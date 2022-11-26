Doohan ‘Excited’ for 2023 After Enjoying Post-Season Test with Alpine in Abu Dhabi

Jack Doohan was again thankful to the BWT Alpine F1 Team for giving him an opportunity to run in their 2022 A522 during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian completing an impressive one hundred and eleven laps on Tuesday.

FIA Formula 2 race winner Doohan participated in two FIA Formula 1 World Championship free practice sessions with Alpine in Mexico City and in Abu Dhabi, but Tuesday’s running at the Yas Marina Circuit gave him a full-day’s running behind the wheel of the A522 rather than just the hour allowed on race weekends.

Doohan is expected to combine testing duties with Alpine with a second season in Formula 2 in 2023, the Australian having taken over the reserve driver role from the McLaren F1 Team-bound Oscar Piastri.

Although lap times were not important throughout the day, Doohan was how his day progressed, feeling he was able to learn a lot in a ‘less pressured environment’ than it was in either of the practice sessions ahead of the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“It’s been another good experience driving a Formula 1 car today and I’m very grateful to Alpine for this opportunity,” said Doohan. “It’s been a busy day, plenty of laps, and a lot of new things to take on board, and I’m pretty pleased with how it’s progressed.

“Last weekend in Free Practice 1 was only one hour long, so to have a full day in the car is extremely useful as you can get a lot done in a less pressured environment.

“Thanks to Alpine for a brilliant year and I’m excited for the hard work to continue next season.”