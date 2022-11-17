Fernando Alonso: “I’ve enjoyed racing for Alpine and being back in Enstone and Viry”

Fernando Alonso will once again say goodbye to ‘Team Enstone’ this weekend, with the Spaniard departing the BWT Alpine F1 Team after two years there to join the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team in 2023.

The Spaniard has enjoyed immense success during his time with the team, particularly when it was known as the Renault F1 Team, with back-to-back World Championships coming his way in 2005 and 2006.

His current spell has been less successful but has still had its highlights, none better than a podium finish in the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix. He also comes into the season finale in 2022 on the back of equalling his best result of the year last weekend in Brazil when he took fifth despite starting towards the back of the pack.

“I’ve enjoyed racing for Alpine and being back in Enstone and Viry,” said Alonso. “I have very fond memories of my past with Renault and now Alpine at both factories and the team will always have a special place in my heart.

“When I returned to Formula 1 for the start of the 2021 season, the team welcomed me and made me feel immediately comfortable. Since then, we’ve gone on to achieve some strong results. The podium in Qatar was a personal highlight for me and something we achieved on merit that weekend.

“We all faced a totally new set of regulations for 2022 and the team has done well to get on top of these changes and there has been progress compared to last year.”

“We hope to carry the momentum of last Sunday into the weekend” – Esteban Ocon

Team-mate Esteban Ocon is hoping Alpine can carry the momentum from the São Paulo Grand Prix into this weekend in Abu Dhabi, with the Frenchman also recovering from a poor sprint race to score good points on Sunday.

Ocon says the 2022 season has been one of many ups and downs, and he sits five points clear of team-mate Alonso heading into the Yas Marina Circuit, the two battling over eighth and ninth in the final standings.

And he sees no reason why the A522 cannot perform well, and he is confident they can end the year on a high and with fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship for the team.

“We hope to carry the momentum of last Sunday into the weekend,” said Ocon. “Our package is competitive, and the car should perform well there.

“The pre-race preparations will remain the same and we are confident we can have a good week in Abu Dhabi and finish the season on a high.

“It’s been an intense year with ups and downs, and everyone has worked incredibly hard, but it is definitely not the time to relax just yet. One last push as a team and I’m confident we’ll achieve our goal. Let’s make it one to remember!”