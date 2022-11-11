Fernando Alonso: “There is always an element of the unknown heading to Brazil”

Fernando Alonso heads into his penultimate race weekend with the BWT Alpine F1 Team with aims to extend the points gap the team current has over the McLaren F1 Team in the Constructors’ Championship.

Alpine currently hold a seven-point advantage over McLaren as the two teams battle over fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, and this weekend will see the third of three sprint races in 2022 as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship arrives in Brazil for the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Alonso, who will join the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team in 2023, is expecting a weekend of mixed weather conditions in Brazil, with rain forecast across the weekend, but he knows it is important to score points both in Saturday’s Sprint race as well as Sunday’s main race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

“There is always an element of the unknown heading to Brazil,” said Alonso. “It tends to throw up some interesting races and results.

“The weather is difficult to predict and we’ve seen some absolute classic races in the past because of this unpredictability. We will probably see some mixed weather conditions in either qualifying, the Sprint or the race.

“Thanks to the Sprint format we have two attempts in which to score points and extend our lead to McLaren heading into the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.”

“It’s the last big push of the season” – Esteban Ocon

Team-mate Esteban Ocon is approaching this weekend as any other despite it being a Sprint race weekend, and the Frenchman admits he likes the format that they will run, at least on Fridays.

Ocon knows the importance of getting the set-up right early on as Qualifying takes place on Friday evening, especially with the cars being put into Parc fermé conditions as soon as the session begins.

With just two races remaining of the 2022 season, Ocon says everyone within Alpine will be looking to end the year on a high and secure fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of McLaren.

“In terms of preparations, I approach it the same way I would any other Grand Prix weekend,” said Ocon. “But of course, this format forces all teams to be at their best right from the beginning rather than building up to Saturday afternoon for instance, and I like that.

“There are more points up for grabs and it’s usually a good show for the fans. It’s the last big push of the season with Abu Dhabi the following week and I know everyone on the race team and in both factories are giving it 110% to finish on a high.”