Guenther Steiner Says Haas “accomplished what we wanted to accomplish”

It was a successful sprint race for Haas F1 Team at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with Kevin Magnussen scoring a singular point.

Magnussen started on pole after a spectacular qualifying session on Friday afternoon, but everyone always knew that a win was unrealistic for the American team, but points was a good aim for Magnussen with quick cars coming from behind. The Dane delivered that and finished with a singular point in eighth position behind Lando Norris.

Mick Schumacher drove a very good sprint, gaining eight positions to put himself twelfth ahead of tomorrow’s main event. Schumacher had a very good first lap making up multiple positions and finished in twelfth after a penalty for Lance Stroll.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner was pleased with Magnussen and Schumacher’s effort and was pleased with the point gained for the team

“After starting from pole with Kevin today, we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish and get points. Only one point but it’s difficult to do with all the big boys coming through but we got one. Mick had a very good race – he came from P20 to P12 – and for tomorrow we’re in a good position. There’s a chance for points so it was a pretty good day to for us and once again, fantastic teamwork.”