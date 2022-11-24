Haas’ Ayao Komatsu reviews post-season test: “We’re very happy with the way the day’s gone overall”

Haas F1 Team Director of Engineering Ayao Komatsu reflected on a successful day of testing at the Abu Dhabi post-season test, where Nico Hülkenberg and Pietro Fittipaldi took the wheel of Haas’ 2022 cars to test Pirelli’s 2023 tyre.

Komatsu said that Hülkenberg, who will drive for Haas alongside Kevin Magnussen in 2023, had a solid test for the team, although they suffered some power unit problems that hindered his early running.

“So, we had a pretty good day today with Nico. We had a bit of PU trouble in the morning, but in the end he completed 110 laps.”

Komatsu was impressed by Hülkenberg’s effort on Tuesday, considering his time out of F1. As well, he said that the team were able to gain some important knowledge from the test that will aid in development going into the 2023 season.

“For a first time back in the car for a while, I’d say he’s done a really good job. We tested quite a lot of stuff which will be useful for next year.”

Fittipaldi offered the team great feedback as well, with Komatsu praising his efforts and smooth execution of the day’s program at Yas Marina Circuit.

“Pietro, in the other car, he did 99 laps, and as usual his preparation was good and his feedback excellent. He didn’t put a foot wrong today, it was a really good day with him. We’re very happy with the way the day’s gone overall.”