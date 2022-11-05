Haas to Team Up With Healthy Fast Food Company OAKBERRY

Haas Formula 1 Team have announced that the American-licensed racing team will be teaming up with one of the world’s biggest acai brands for the remaining races of the 2022 season.

For just the two remaining races, the distinct OAKBERRY logo will feature of the VF-22, alongside featuring on the racing suit of Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi. The Miami-born Brazilian recently participated in the Mexican Grand Prix Free Practice One last Friday and will soon have the opportunity to get stuck into the Formula 1 2022 season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Designed to meet an unattended demand in the culinary food market; OAKBERRY is a healthy fast food company that creates beverages that celebrate the acai berry, a berry native to the Amazon rainforest. With over five-hundred locations in over forty countries, the brand is rapidly growing its portfolio and is now recognised as the fastest-growing Brazilian chain worldwide and serves nutritious acai bowls and smoothies in five continents, including a collection of select Formula 1 events.

CEO of Haas Gunther Steiner commented on the new relationship between the racing team and OAKBERRY and his hopes for the future.

“We’re delighted to welcome OAKBERRY to the team, which is perfect timing ahead of our very own Brazilian, Pietro, getting behind the wheel of the VF-22 once again this week [in Mexico].

“It’s great to have another partner join the team who’s growing its portfolio globally and sees the vast potential of collaborating with a team competing in the fastest growing sport in the world, and I look forward to what’s to come between Haas F1 Team and OAKBERRY.”

Fittipaldi, who seemed to already have a previous relationship with the brand, spoke proudly of the new partnership.

“I’m very happy with this new partnership between OAKBERRY and Haas F1 Team. OAKBERRY has been a sponsor of the Fittipaldi brothers – me and Enzo – since the beginning of the season and they’ve been great partners to us.

“Now, to have them together with Haas F1 Team is something I’m very proud of, especially because OAKBERRY is a company with Brazilian origins. To have a Brazilian company back in Formula 1 sponsoring an F1 team is something that I’m very excited about and I’m sure this partnership will be extremely successful.”

However, it’s not just Formula 1 events that serve organic acai bowls and smoothies, the company is part of some of the world’s most recognised sporting events, including, the US Open and the Super Bowl. Using natural oxidants in its formula, OAKBERRY smoothies are rich in minerals such as potassium, calcium, vitamin E, good quality fatty acids and proteins.

CEO of the Brazilian chain, Georgios Frangulis expressed his gratitude at the new partnership.

“Everyone that knows me a little bit knows that being part of Formula 1 was always a dream to me and OAKBERRY. I’m a huge fan of Haas F1 Team since the early days of the team and I’m sure this partnership is a very important step to OAKBERRY’s global positioning strategy. I’m thrilled to work with Pietro, a great driver and already one of our partners and thankful for Guenther and the rest of the team on letting us join the select list of Haas F1 Team partners.”