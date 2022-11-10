Kevin Magnussen: ‘It’s a unique track because it’s like a go-kart track”

Kevin Magnussen has stated that he’s excited to return back to the Autódromo José Carlos Pace as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship returns for the São Paulo Grand Prix. Magnussen noted that the circuit’s resemblance to a go-karting track and the rich history surrounding racing legend Ayrton Senna makes Brazil a “pretty special place”.

The sprint race this weekend will be the third and final of the season which provides the team with the opportunity to score points before the main race on Sunday. Magnussen reflected on the past sprint races which seem to be a strength for the team as they’ve scored points at every sprint race event of the 2022 season.

“I think we’ve done well, we’ve scored points at every Sprint so far and I actually quite like those weekends where you get into serious business, quickly. Three practice sessions are actually a lot, and these weekends show that you can get ready for qualifying with one practice.

“It’s the same for everyone, you deal with it, and it becomes normal. I think six next year is good but of course, the workload for the team in the garage during these weekends is very high. From a driving perspective, it’s very cool.”

On his hopes for the weekend, Magnussen stated his favourite aspects of the circuit: “Probably the first three corners, the Senna ‘esses’, but I also think it’s one of those [circuits] where it’s very hard to replicate – you need the exact right camber and elevation, it’s unique.

“With the kerbs, these days many tracks get renovated with the same type of kerb, and I think it’s great when you go to places that have kerbs where you’re able to run on and that are unique.”

With the battle for eighth in the Constructors’ Championship hotting up with Scuderia AlphaTauri, Magnussen’s mindset is firmly focused on bagging as many points as possible whilst maintaining a clean, smooth race and avoiding battles similar to the close encounter the Danish experienced with Sebastian Vettel in Austin.

“I ran in the points in Austin and had that battle with Vettel at the end. It’s always when you lose a battle like that, you think back and find things you could’ve done slightly differently and maybe I could’ve held him but there would’ve been more risk and at the end of the day, it was super important for us to get points, so it’s better to take those points than to gamble and risk it all.”

Mick Schumacher: “It’s a challenge and we’re always up for a challenge”

As Mick Schumacher prepares to return to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where the German will be sporting a special edition helmet in partnership with the team sponsor 1&1, the driver is planning on taking advantage of all opportunities that he can in qualifying, as the sprint race format makes a return over the weekend. Like his team-mate, Schumacher also is looking forward to racing in Brazil as the track holds fond memories for the twenty-three-year-old.

“The flow of the track is something that I like, I enjoy driving it. It was one of the first tracks that I drove in a Formula 1 simulator. Frankly, I just love going there, the fans are great and I’m very much looking forward to racing there again.”

The unique design of the Autódromo José Carlos Pace has made the Brazilian Grand Prix a favourite amongst drivers and fans alike; however, the sprint weekend format has meant that drivers have less time to prepare for the race weekend as things get serious right from the get-go. Schumacher stated that he “immediately felt very comfortable” on the track and that he’s excited to return to Sao Paulo.

“Brazil is a track where I immediately felt very comfortable on, and so therefore I’m looking forward to going back. Even though I would’ve liked a normal race weekend there because it would’ve meant more time for us to prepare, it’s a challenge and we’re always up for a challenge.”

Heading into the main race weekend, Schumacher has made it clear he is willing to fight in order to finish in those point positions and run inside the top ten, which the driver has failed to do throughout the majority of the season.

“If you’re shy, the chances are that you won’t score points and these days we need to try and get everything out of what we have and try and finish in those points-paying positions.”