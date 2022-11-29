Lando Norris Pleased With “productive day to round out the season”

Lando Norris was pleased with a productive day for McLaren F1 Team as they rounded out the 2022 FIA Formula 1 season with the Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test.

Norris will race alongside Oscar Piastri next season, who replaced the under-performing Daniel Ricciardo. Norris was able to finish as ‘best of the rest’ in the 2022 season and was the only driver not from the top three teams to secure a podium finish.

Norris was pleased with the day of testing, as he completed 115 laps and gathered some solid data for Pirelli’s development of the 2023 tyres.

“Useful day. It was good to get some time with these tyres to help Pirelli’s development of them into 2023 and to gather important data on how they operate. It was a productive day to round out the season.

“Big thanks to Pirelli and the team for their hard work. We’ll now head into the winter focused on preparing for the 2023 season and doing everything we can to start next year on the front foot.”