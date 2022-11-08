Lando Norris: “We’re in the final stretch of the season so we’re giving it everything we’ve got”

Lando Norris has stated that the McLaren F1 Team will give “it everything we’ve got” as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship returns to the Autódromo José Carlos Pace for the São Paulo Grand Prix. McLaren enters the weekend’s action trailing the BWT Alpine F1 Team by just seven points in the Constructors’ Standings and will be looking to build off their impressive double points finish last time out in Mexico City.

Norris holds a six race streak of finishing inside the points and the British driver will be looking to make it seven as he returns to a happy hunting ground in the form of the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, where he has been able to finish inside the points on the two occasions he has raced in São Paulo, an eight-place finish in 2019 was followed up by a tenth-place finish at last year’s race in Brazil.

On his hopes for the weekend ahead, Norris stated: “The Interlagos circuit is a really fun place to race. The mixture of the history with the brilliant fans makes it such a great atmosphere. I’ve finished in the points both times I’ve raced here so the plan is to keep the streak going.”

With the Sprint weekend format making it’s return, Norris is hopeful of using the Sprint to capture some valuable points for the Woking-based team as their battle with Alpine for fourth in the Constructors’ nears its end.

“With the Sprint this weekend, it’s a great opportunity to get as high up the grid as we can for Sunday’s lights out whilst hopefully picking up a couple of valuable extra points. We’re in the final stretch of the season so we’re giving it everything we’ve got.”

Daniel Ricciardo: “I’m in good spirits and we’ll be aiming to use the momentum to carry us through for the last two races“

As Daniel Ricciardo prepares for his final two races as a McLaren driver, the Australian has stated that he and the team will be taking the momentum of his seventh-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix with them through the final two races of the season.

Despite a ten-second time penalty for colliding with Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo was able to power his way through the field at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to claim his third best finish of the season.

On his confidence levels after his strong showing in Mexico City, Ricciardo stated: “Coming off a solid result in Mexico, I’m in good spirits and we’ll be aiming to use the momentum to carry us through for the last two races. Let’s go.”

Despite his success in Formula 1, Ricciardo hasn’t fared too well around the Interlagos Circuit. The Australian has failed to finish on the podium in his ten outings in São Paulo, with a fourth-place finish in 2018 his best finish to date.

In his last outing at the São Paulo Grand Prix, a power loss for the Australian saw him forced to retire with just twenty laps remaining in the race. Despite not holding the best of records in Brazil, the McLaren driver has spoken on his excitement to be returning to São Paulo, where he has described the atmosphere as “carnival’ like at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

“I’m excited to be heading to the track in São Paulo. The crowd there is great, particularly with the carnival vibes around the circuit which is always fun. It’s an awesome track to drive with the banking and camber changes so it should make for an interesting race, and a good weekend for the fans to watch, particularly with the Sprint on Saturday.”