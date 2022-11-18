Lappi and Breen to Hyundai as the team announces 2023 WRC line-up

Just shortly after Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT announced their 2023 FIA World Rally Championship line-up, the South Korean team Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT announced also their driver’s line-up for 2023 which sees some expected drivers being included.

It´s been rumored for a long time that Esapekka Lappi will move from Toyota to Hyundai and that got confirmed this morning as the Finn wasn´t included in the Toyota line-up for the next season.

Lappi has shared the third Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 this year with Sébastien Ogier but now the Finn will get a full season campaign with Hyundai, meaning he will now have driven cars from all three of the leading manufacturers.

Craig Breen and M-Sport Ford WRT announced earlier this week they will not continue in 2023 which sees Breen joining back to Hyundai where he has been from 2019 to 2021 and will share the third car with Dani Sordo who goes for another part-time program.

Esapekka Lappi. Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

As expected, Thierry Neuville will continue to drive for the South Korean manufacturer and will contest every round. It has not yet been determined how Breen and Sordo’s outings will be alternated.

“We are pleased to confirm our complete driver line-up for the 2023 WRC season with a three-car line-up and four experienced crews. With these four crews, we have a competitive and experienced combination of talent, which will underpin the teamwork ethos and mentality within our entire organisation.” Julien Moncet, Hyundai´s deputy team principal, said.

“Life is full of surprises, getting a chance to join Hyundai Motorsport and to drive a full-calendar WRC program was something we didn’t expect. This is truly a dream and a unique opportunity; we are very happy to join the Hyundai Motorsport family. The team showed during the 2022 season that it is capable of developing the car a lot during the season and has chances to win on every surface. From what I’ve heard already, 2023 looks very promising.” Lappi added.