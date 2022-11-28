Logan Sargeant plans to leave “no stone unturned” as he prepares for debut F1 season

Logan Sargeant participated in post-season testing with Williams Racing, where he completed eighty-two laps for the team. Having acquired the necessary super-license points at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to qualify for a seat in F1, Sergeant will be joining Williams in 2023 to drive alongside Alex Albon.

The test was successful for the American driver, as he was able to complete the entirety of their run plan with the team. Sargeant said that he was pleased to be able to get a whole day’s running in for the first time, which allowed him to fully acclimate to the FW43.

Sargeant plans to use the time off from racing over the winter to ensure that he is as prepared as possible for his debut season in F1, from working out to putting in mileage on the simulator.

“Today went well. Throughout the day we gradually progressed, got through our test plan and completed all the laps we needed to do. By the end of the day I felt super comfortable.

“It was really nice to get a full day rather than a FP1 to properly get to grips with everything. My season hasn’t ended, there’s a lot of work to do over the next three months to prepare myself for next season.

“I’ll strictly be in the gym, on the simulator and working with everyone at Grove to ensure no stone is left unturned. I can’t wait to be back out on track for winter testing for my first season in Formula 1.”

“The hard work starts now working to make sure that we enter into Bahrain with the best possible car we can” – Alex Albon

Having completed a straight-forward post-season test, Team-mate Alex Albon discussed the importance of understanding the minor differences between Pirelli’s 2022 tyres and the new 2023 tyres they had the opportunity to test. Ultimately, he said, it is a culmination of many “small things” related to performance that are significant to development.

“Today at the post-season test we got good mileage in and everything went to plan. We got to test all the different compounds for next year and there will be a lot of data to look at over the winter months to try to understand the differences of the tyre, but inevitably there’s not a huge difference, I think it’s all small things.”

With Williams finishing last in this season’s constructor’s championship, the pressure will be for the team to improve in 2023 from a vehicle performance standpoint. Albon said that the team gathered the necessary data during the test to aid them in this effort.

“The hard work starts now working to make sure that we enter into Bahrain with the best possible car we can and I think today, with all the data that we have learnt, is going to help us do that.”