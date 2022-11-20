Mari Boya joins MP Motorsport for 2023 Formula 3 season

MP Motorsport have confirmed that Mari Boya will enter the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season with the team.

Boya finished tenth in the 2022 edition of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, and will make the step up to Formula 3 for the 2023 season.

The eighteen year old impressed in his first taste of Formula 3 machinery, recording two hundred and twenty five laps for MP across the three day Formula 3 post-season test in Jerez.

Boya commented on his feelings towards the next step of his journey, “It’s a great feeling to know that this winter I will be gearing up for a vital next step in my career, moving up to FIA Formula 3 with MP Motorsport.

“It’s so good to be able to do that together with MP. Having worked so well with the team in 2020 and in recent months, I had no doubts in signing with them for my FIA F3 debut. I’m really looking forward to racing in front of all the Grand Prix teams, and can’t wait for the first round in Bahrain!”

The MP Motorsport team will be nothing new for Boya, after spending a year with the team in Spanish F4 and then a further half year in their FRECA lineup.

MP Motorsports team principal Sander Dorsman also spoke on his teams new Formula 3 recruit, “We are very pleased to welcome Mari to our FIA Formula 3 team. Although he will be new to FIA F3, he is very much a known quantity to us. In 2020, his first season in single-seaters with us in Spanish F4 was truly outstanding, and it was good to welcome him back into our FRECA team in the course of this season.

“He already showed much promise during the post-season tests. Now we are eager to use that as a platform to set him up for the strongest possible rookie year in FIA F3.”