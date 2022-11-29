McLaren’s Andrea Stella on post-season test – ” The team managed to complete a lot of important work”

The McLaren F1 Team rounded out the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World championship with a productive post-season test, that saw Oscar Piastri step into a McLaren car for the first time. Executive Director of Racing, Andrea Stella was pleased with the day of testing with the team.

McLaren finished the season behind BWT Alpine F1 Team in the Constructors Championship and will be hoping to jump above the French team next season and reclaim a fourth-placed finish.

Piastri managed to complete 123 laps for the team and got some crucial data ahead of the winter break.

“It’s been a productive day of testing here in Abu Dhabi at the post-season test, where we’ve managed to complete a lot of important work. Firstly, it’s been great to get Oscar into the MCL36 and start his integration into the team.

“The main objective for him today has been to get as much mileage under his belt as possible, and to start to get him used to working with the team.”

Meanwhile, Lando Norris was able to complete 115 laps and gather useful data for Pirelli on the 2023 tyres.

“On Lando’s side, it was useful to gather information on these Pirelli tyres ahead of next year. Our thanks go to Pirelli for their support during this test.“

Stella also paid tribute to the whole of the McLaren team and thanked them for their hard work

“Having completed 123 laps with Oscar and 115 with Lando, my thanks go to the team, both here at track and at MTC, and to the drivers for their hard work today. After a long season of Formula 1, the race team will now head back to MTC and take the time for a well-deserved rest and reset before putting all our efforts into the 2023 season.”