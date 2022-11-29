Formula 1

McLaren’s Andrea Stella on post-season test – ” The team managed to complete a lot of important work”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: McLaren Media Centre

The McLaren F1 Team rounded out the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World championship with a productive post-season test, that saw Oscar Piastri step into a McLaren car for the first time. Executive Director of Racing, Andrea Stella was pleased with the day of testing with the team.

McLaren finished the season behind BWT Alpine F1 Team in the Constructors Championship and will be hoping to jump above the French team next season and reclaim a fourth-placed finish.

Piastri managed to complete 123 laps for the team and got some crucial data ahead of the winter break.

“It’s been a productive day of testing here in Abu Dhabi at the post-season test, where we’ve managed to complete a lot of important work. Firstly, it’s been great to get Oscar into the MCL36 and start his integration into the team.

The main objective for him today has been to get as much mileage under his belt as possible, and to start to get him used to working with the team.”

Meanwhile, Lando Norris was able to complete 115 laps and gather useful data for Pirelli on the 2023 tyres.

On Lando’s side, it was useful to gather information on these Pirelli tyres ahead of next year. Our thanks go to Pirelli for their support during this test.

Stella also paid tribute to the whole of the McLaren team and thanked them for their hard work

Having completed 123 laps with Oscar and 115 with Lando, my thanks go to the team, both here at track and at MTC, and to the drivers for their hard work today. After a long season of Formula 1, the race team will now head back to MTC and take the time for a well-deserved rest and reset before putting all our efforts into the 2023 season.”

Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Lando Norris Pleased With "productive day to round out the season"

By
1 Mins read
Lando Norris gave his thoughts as McLaren rounded out the 2022 season with the Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test.
Formula 1

Oscar Piastri Excited About "A good first day with McLaren"

By
1 Mins read
Oscar Piastri was pleased following his first outing with McLaren in the Abu Dhabi post-season test.
Formula 1

Christian Horner Excited to Bring Daniel Ricciardo "back into the Red Bull family"

By
1 Mins read
Christian Horner gave his thoughts following the announcement of Daniel Ricciardo returning to Red Bull as a third driver.