McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “We will reset, analyse and learn what we can do better”

Andreas Seidl admitted it was a disappointing result for the McLaren F1 Team in Sunday’s São Paulo Grand Prix on many levels as neither Lando Norris nor Daniel Ricciardo saw the chequered flag.

Ricciardo was eliminated in a first lap clash with Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen that has earned the Australian a grid penalty for his final race with the team next weekend in Abu Dhabi. Norris survived an early tangle with Charles Leclerc and a penalty for causing the incident but was forced out late in the day with a potential power unit problem.

With the BWT Alpine F1 Team scoring points with both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, McLaren now sit nineteen points behind their rivals in the battle for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Seidl, the Team Principal at McLaren, said a double retirement was far from ideal for the team, particularly with their main rivals in the championship scoring big points, and it leaves them with a lot of work to do next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

“That’s not what we had in mind when coming to the track this morning,” said Seidl. “We have to acknowledge that we didn’t manage to put it together today as a team.

“The primary objective is always to see the chequered flag on Sunday, which we didn’t manage with either car today. We lost Daniel in the first lap with the incident with Kevin, and we lost ground with Lando with a five second penalty after the incident with Charles.

“We struggled with pace then lost power and were forced to stop on track with Lando. At the same time, our competitors for P4 in the championship scored a big result.

“Thanks to the entire team here at the track and back home, HPP, and Daniel and Lando for the hard work again. We will reset, analyse and learn what we can do better next week and give it our all once more in Abu Dhabi.”