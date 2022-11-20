Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “We did all the mistakes we could possibly have made tonight”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team had a disappointing last weekend of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Season in Abu Dhabi, where their pace woes returned.

The Yas Marina Circuit has produced some incredible season finales over the last few years, but this year saw both titles wrapped up well before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, there was a battle for second in the Constructors’ Championship between Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes, but it would have taken a dominant performance from the German team to secure that second position.

Unfortunately for Team Principal Toto Wolff, his team could only have one car finish and that was in fifth. Mercedes struggled for pace throughout and made multiple errors in the last race of 2022.

“Today we really didn’t perform well. We did all the mistakes we could possibly have made tonight: we didn’t have the pace, one driver breaking down and the other one running out of tyres – it’s a good summary of the challenges this season for us.

“We cooked the tyres in the first few laps because we attacked. The car seemed strong at the start, but then the front right just gave out and maybe that’s something we should’ve predicted. We knew that Abu Dhabi was going to be a difficult one for us so at least that prediction was accurate but then unfortunately we made mistakes we could’ve avoided.

Wolff touched on next season, and the importance of returning to form ahead of the first round in Bahrain.

“For us, this was a character-building season, and we will put this car on display in the factory as a reminder. We had more bad moments than good ones, but the good ones were spectacular, like a week ago in Brazil, which reminded us how good it can be. It’s okay the way we feel right now but we’re pushing hard so we can be back next year!“

Andrew Shovlin Comments On “very difficult” Season for Mercedes

Mercedes trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin commented on the final round of the 2022 season, and admitted many errors were made and the team got what they deserved today, with George Russell only managing a fifth-place finish, and Lewis Hamilton being unable to finish.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to finish the year, but if we’re honest with ourselves it’s the way we deserved to. We weren’t good enough in many areas today and we’ll use that fact to focus our work over the winter.“

Shovlin admitted that the difficult year for the team has united them as a unit and hopes that will help them going into next season. Shovlin also reiterated that the team will do everything to get back into a title fight next season.

“It’s been very difficult, but the challenge has brought the team together and it feels like we are more united than we’ve ever been.

“We knew our winning streak would come to an end one day and we always knew it would be the biggest challenge the team has ever faced, but if we are to look at the positives of 2022, it’s how the team has worked together, how we’ve looked for solutions, rather than excuses and we will do everything possible to get back into the title fight next year.”