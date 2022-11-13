Neuville takes last win of the season in Japan

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT could celebrate in style as they won on Toyota`s home soil in Rally Japan on Sunday morning when Thierry Neuville won the last rally of the 2022 season.
Neuville headed Toyota`s Elfyn Evans, who was the only threat for Neuville over the weekend, by just four seconds going to Sunday`s final five stages. With a rainy forecast expected in the afternoon for the rally`s final day, it was a hard gamble to know what tires would be optimal as they were heading out.
Neuville took the right call and selected a pair of soft, hard, and wet weather compounds while Evans went for only soft and hard. It appeared later that Evans probably made the right call as he moved within six-tenths of Neuville in the morning.
On the following stage, Evans misjudged a right-hander and nudged a kerb with the rear-left tyre, which resulted in a puncture Evans lost about 1 minute and 30 seconds and fell to fifth. As predicted rain started to pour down for the final two stages and Neuville who had the right tyres could be comfortable on the top while Ott Tänak passed to take second place.
Takamoto Katsuta also took advantage when Evans lost time, the Japanese clinched the third-place finish on home soil and trailed Tänak by a minute when crossing the finish line but managed to hold off Sébastien Ogier by 12.3 seconds, who finished in fourth.
Gus Greensmith was best of the rest in the Rally1 hybrid category, the Britoin secured the sixth-place finish. WRC2 cars filled up the rest of the top ten where Grégoire Munster took his maiden WRC2 victory ahead of Teemu Suninen. Emil Lindholm finished ninth overall and third in class which secured him the WRC2 world title and ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen rounded up with a great result on his debut in tenth place.
Official results
|Pos.
|Number
|Driver / Co-driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Car
|Class
|Time
|1.
|#11
|Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe
|Belgium
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|2:43:52.3
|2.
|#8
|Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja
|Estonia
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|+ 1:11.1
|3.
|#18
|Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston
|Japan / Ireland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing NG WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|+ 2:11.3
|4.
|#1
|Sébastien Ogier / Vincent Landais
|France
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|+ 2:23.6
|5
|#33
|Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin
|UK
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|+ 4:05.1
|6.
|#44
|Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson
|UK / Sweden
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Puma Rally1
|Rally1
|+ 4:07.4
|7.
|#24
|Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka
|Luxembourg / Belgium
|BMA
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 7:50.8
|8.
|#22
|Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula
|Finland
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 8:12.4
|9.
|#21
|Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen
|Finland
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|+ 8:25.6
|10.
|#29
|Heikki Kovalainen / Sae Kitagawa
|Finland / Japan
|Rally Team Aicello
|Skoda Fabia R5
|WRC2
|+ 8:59.8
|11.
|#23
|Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen
|Finland
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|+ 9:00.8
|12.
|#69
|Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen
|Finland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|+ 10:48.8
|13.
|#26
|Sean Johnston / Alexander Kihurani
|USA
|Saintéloc Junior Team
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 10:53.5
|14.
|#28
|Mauro Miele / Luca Beltrame
|Italy
|Toksport WRT 2
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|+ 12:33.5
|15.
|#40
|Hiroki Arai / Ilka Minor
|Japan / Austria
|Ahead Japan Racing Team
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|+ 16:47.3
|16.
|#30
|Osamu Fukunaga / Misako Saida
|Japan
|Three Five Motorsport
|Skoda Fabia R5
|WRC2
|+ 18:03.2
|17.
|#35
|Eamonn Boland / Michael Joseph Morrissey
|Ireland
|Eamonn Boland
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 18:42.0
|18.
|#32
|Luke Anear / Stuart Loudon
|Australia / UK
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 21:27.1
|19.
|#25
|Bruno Bulacia / Gabriel Morales
|Bolivia / Brazil
|Toksport WRT 2
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|+ 22:05.9
|20.
|#39
|Hiroshi Yanagisawa / Takahiro Yasui
|Japan
|Cusco Racing
|Toyota GR Yaris
|NAT
|+ 25:34.7
|21.
|#41
|Katsuya Nakahira / Masahiko Shimazu
|Japan
|R-ART Rally Team
|Toyota GT86 CS-R3
|Rally4/R3
|+ 29:25.5
|22.
|#37
|Satoshi Imai / Shizuka Takehara
|Japan
|AKM Motor Sport
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 31:30.3
|23.
|#43
|Yasuyuki Sasaki / Anri Nakashima
|Japan
|Team BRIDE
|Toyota GR Yaris
|NAT
|+ 33:04.9
|24.
|#42
|Craig Breen / James Fulton
|Ireland
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Puma Rally1
|Rally1
|+ 33:22.2
|25.
|#36
|Frédéric Rosati / Patrick Chiappe
|France
|BMA
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 35:50.8
|26.
|#45
|Yuta Yamamoto / Kazuko Tachikui
|Japan
|K-ONE Racing Team
|Toyota GR86
|NAT
|+ 37:25.5
|27.
|#46
|Kosuke Murata / Madoka Umemoto
|Japan
|WELLPINE Motorsport
|Peugeot 208 R2
|Rally4
|+ 45:28.2
|28.
|#38
|Norihiko Katsuta / Yusuke Kimura
|Japan
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR Yaris
|NAT
|+ 53:26.7
|29.
|#27
|Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|Paraguay / Italy
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
|+ 1:00:52.2
|30.
|#49
|Taisuke Aihara / Tsukasa Hagino
|Japan
|D-Sport Halfway Racing Rally Team
|Daihatsu Copen
|NAT
|+ 1:04:21.7
|31.
|#48
|Kohei Izunu / Tetsuhiro Higashiyama
|Japan
|K´s World Rally Team
|Toyota Vitz III RS
|Rally5
|+ 1:09:00.4
|32.
|#34
|Jean-Michel Raoux / Laurent Magat
|France
|Jean-Michel Raoux
|Volkswagen Polo GTi R5
|WRC2
|+ 1:11:42.4
|33.
|#6
|Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera
|Spain
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|RETIRED
|34.
|#20
|Kajetan Kajetanowicz / Maciej Szczepaniak
|Poland
|Race Seven
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|RETIRED
|35.
|#31
|Toshihiro Arai / Naoya Tanaka
|Japan
|Stohl Racing
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
|RETIRED
|36.
|#47
|Mitsuhiro Kunisawa / Masahiko Kihara
|Japan
|Kunisawa Net
|Renault Clio Rally5
|Rally5
|RETIRED