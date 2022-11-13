Neuville takes last win of the season in Japan

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT could celebrate in style as they won on Toyota`s home soil in Rally Japan on Sunday morning when Thierry Neuville won the last rally of the 2022 season.

Neuville headed Toyota`s Elfyn Evans, who was the only threat for Neuville over the weekend, by just four seconds going to Sunday`s final five stages. With a rainy forecast expected in the afternoon for the rally`s final day, it was a hard gamble to know what tires would be optimal as they were heading out.

Neuville took the right call and selected a pair of soft, hard, and wet weather compounds while Evans went for only soft and hard. It appeared later that Evans probably made the right call as he moved within six-tenths of Neuville in the morning.

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

On the following stage, Evans misjudged a right-hander and nudged a kerb with the rear-left tyre, which resulted in a puncture Evans lost about 1 minute and 30 seconds and fell to fifth. As predicted rain started to pour down for the final two stages and Neuville who had the right tyres could be comfortable on the top while Ott Tänak passed to take second place.

Takamoto Katsuta also took advantage when Evans lost time, the Japanese clinched the third-place finish on home soil and trailed Tänak by a minute when crossing the finish line but managed to hold off Sébastien Ogier by 12.3 seconds, who finished in fourth.

Gus Greensmith was best of the rest in the Rally1 hybrid category, the Britoin secured the sixth-place finish. WRC2 cars filled up the rest of the top ten where Grégoire Munster took his maiden WRC2 victory ahead of Teemu Suninen. Emil Lindholm finished ninth overall and third in class which secured him the WRC2 world title and ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen rounded up with a great result on his debut in tenth place.

Official results

Pos. Number Driver / Co-driver Nat. Team Car Class Time 1. #11 Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe Belgium Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Rally1 2:43:52.3 2. #8 Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja Estonia Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Rally1 + 1:11.1 3. #18 Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston Japan / Ireland Toyota Gazoo Racing NG WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Rally1 + 2:11.3 4. #1 Sébastien Ogier / Vincent Landais France Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Rally1 + 2:23.6 5 #33 Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin UK Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Rally1 + 4:05.1 6. #44 Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson UK / Sweden M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Puma Rally1 Rally1 + 4:07.4 7. #24 Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka Luxembourg / Belgium BMA Hyundai i20 N Rally2 WRC2 + 7:50.8 8. #22 Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula Finland Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2 WRC2 + 8:12.4 9. #21 Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen Finland Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo WRC2 + 8:25.6 10. #29 Heikki Kovalainen / Sae Kitagawa Finland / Japan Rally Team Aicello Skoda Fabia R5 WRC2 + 8:59.8 11. #23 Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen Finland Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo WRC2 + 9:00.8 12. #69 Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen Finland Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Rally1 + 10:48.8 13. #26 Sean Johnston / Alexander Kihurani USA Saintéloc Junior Team Citroen C3 Rally2 WRC2 + 10:53.5 14. #28 Mauro Miele / Luca Beltrame Italy Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo WRC2 + 12:33.5 15. #40 Hiroki Arai / Ilka Minor Japan / Austria Ahead Japan Racing Team Peugeot 208 Rally4 Rally4 + 16:47.3 16. #30 Osamu Fukunaga / Misako Saida Japan Three Five Motorsport Skoda Fabia R5 WRC2 + 18:03.2 17. #35 Eamonn Boland / Michael Joseph Morrissey Ireland Eamonn Boland Ford Fiesta Rally2 WRC2 + 18:42.0 18. #32 Luke Anear / Stuart Loudon Australia / UK M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta Rally2 WRC2 + 21:27.1 19. #25 Bruno Bulacia / Gabriel Morales Bolivia / Brazil Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo WRC2 + 22:05.9 20. #39 Hiroshi Yanagisawa / Takahiro Yasui Japan Cusco Racing Toyota GR Yaris NAT + 25:34.7 21. #41 Katsuya Nakahira / Masahiko Shimazu Japan R-ART Rally Team Toyota GT86 CS-R3 Rally4/R3 + 29:25.5 22. #37 Satoshi Imai / Shizuka Takehara Japan AKM Motor Sport Citroen C3 Rally2 WRC2 + 31:30.3 23. #43 Yasuyuki Sasaki / Anri Nakashima Japan Team BRIDE Toyota GR Yaris NAT + 33:04.9 24. #42 Craig Breen / James Fulton Ireland M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Puma Rally1 Rally1 + 33:22.2 25. #36 Frédéric Rosati / Patrick Chiappe France BMA Hyundai i20 N Rally2 WRC2 + 35:50.8 26. #45 Yuta Yamamoto / Kazuko Tachikui Japan K-ONE Racing Team Toyota GR86 NAT + 37:25.5 27. #46 Kosuke Murata / Madoka Umemoto Japan WELLPINE Motorsport Peugeot 208 R2 Rally4 + 45:28.2 28. #38 Norihiko Katsuta / Yusuke Kimura Japan Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR Yaris NAT + 53:26.7 29. #27 Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der Ohannesian Paraguay / Italy Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2 WRC2 + 1:00:52.2 30. #49 Taisuke Aihara / Tsukasa Hagino Japan D-Sport Halfway Racing Rally Team Daihatsu Copen NAT + 1:04:21.7 31. #48 Kohei Izunu / Tetsuhiro Higashiyama Japan K´s World Rally Team Toyota Vitz III RS Rally5 + 1:09:00.4 32. #34 Jean-Michel Raoux / Laurent Magat France Jean-Michel Raoux Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 WRC2 + 1:11:42.4 33. #6 Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera Spain Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Rally1 RETIRED 34. #20 Kajetan Kajetanowicz / Maciej Szczepaniak Poland Race Seven Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo WRC2 RETIRED 35. #31 Toshihiro Arai / Naoya Tanaka Japan Stohl Racing Citroen C3 Rally2 WRC2 RETIRED 36. #47 Mitsuhiro Kunisawa / Masahiko Kihara Japan Kunisawa Net Renault Clio Rally5 Rally5 RETIRED